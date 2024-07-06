AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Popyrin
Alexei Popyrin, who lost to Novak Djokovic at Rod Laver Arena, seeks Wimbledon Centre Court revenge. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Popyrin following the Demon trail to Wimbledon glory

Ian Chadband July 6, 2024

Alexei Popyrin can hardly believe a supposed once-in-a-lifetime chance has actually come around twice, as he aims to follow his old Sydney contemporary Alex de Minaur on the road to Wimbledon glory.

The only two Australians left in the singles draws will embark on third-round ties on Saturday, with the tantalising prospect of meeting each other in the quarter-final down the line.

Popyrin
 Popyrin is playing better than he’s ever done on grass courts. Image by AP PHOTO 

That still feels a mighty long way off, though, as Popyrin has to first achieve the unlikely feat of downing seven-times champion Novak Djokovic in Saturday’s (Sunday AEST) third round.

Meanwhile, ninth seed de Minaur is a warm favourite to down resurgent former French No.1 Lucas Pouille, the world No.212, in another clash which would put him in the last 16.

Popyrin played alongside ‘Demon’ when they were young, but has watched his old friend surge to becoming a top-10 player while he still dreams of the big breakthrough he feels his talent and dedication will eventually produce.

“I think what Alex is doing drives every Aussie a lot,” says Popyrin. 

“For me, it ‘s extra motivation seeing he’s in the top 10 and competing for slams and Masters titles. He’s what we all strive for, his level, his career, it’s unbelievable. 

“And he’s got more to give for sure.

“But I feel like I do have the game to be able to play at that level too.”

And what a stage to prove it. Popyrin was today allocated his first Centre Court outing, a privilege he and coach Neville Godwin, who’ve played a dozen Wimbledons between them, have never before enjoyed.

Playing Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open in January felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the 24-year-old Popyrin, but he left frustrated after having set points to go 2-1 up only to eventually lose in four sets.

Pops and Demon
 Popyrin and Alex de Minaur have long been friends and Davis Cup colleagues. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

Yet now another dream opportunity has arisen, the chance to play the great man on Centre, and he’s determined to make this visit count, especially with more than a few question marks hanging over Djokovic’s sharpness after his recent meniscus operation.

While still assuming “Djokovic will be different beast at Wimbledon” and not wanting to make any wild predictions, the world No.47 declares: “I know I can do it.

“In Australia, I think I gave a really good account for myself. I genuinely believe I would have won that match if I had won that second set, I feel like I was in the driving seat. I felt super, super comfortable out there. And I enjoyed every moment. 

“He’s a super solid player. But I do feel he gives you chances every now and then. Not many, but when he does, you have to take it. Because if you don’t, he’ll make you pay.”

Asked if not winning had gnawed way at him, Popyrin shrugged: “Definitely. I came off court, quite frustrated with myself that I didn’t get those break points.”

He certainly won’t be overawed by the occasion any more, having played Djokovic on Laver and Rafa Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open.

“If you’d asked me two, three years ago, I’d probably have said I wouldn’t be able to fall asleep at night thinking of the match. But now I’m going out there like it’s just another match against just another player. 

“And I feel like I have the level to be able to cause problems.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.