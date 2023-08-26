AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Darcy Byrne-Jones
Darcy Byrne-Jones says Port Adelaide's focus is tight entering their last home-and-away game. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Port Adelaide put blinkers on in race to AFL post

Steve Larkin August 26, 2023

Port Adelaide will put the collective blinkers on when seeking to beat Richmond and confirm their hold on third spot entering the AFL finals.

The Power host the Tigers in an early fixture on Sunday’s last day of the home-and-away season.

“There are some results that, depending which way they go, it can have an impact on us,” Port forward Darcy Byrne-Jones said.

“It’s a tough one. You don’t want to read too much into it, you just want to focus on what we can control and that’s going out on Sunday and playing well, playing good footy and winning.

“The other results will go however they go and we will go into finals feeling really confident.”

Should all top-four teams win, Port’s third spot will book a challenging qualifying final in Brisbane against the Lions.

If Port lose and Melbourne beat Sydney, the Power would slide to fourth and an MCG qualifier against Collingwood.

What would the Power prefer?

“It’s a tough question,” Byrne-Jones said.

“We haven’t played at the Gabba for a while now – it’s a tough ground to go to no doubt and they (Brisbane) play it well.

“We go there, we go to the MCG – they’re both going to be challenging places to play.

“But we’re up for it. We’re excited.

“It’s not every year you get to finish in the top four and give yourself a chance to go deep into finals so I can’t wait.”

Port captain Tom Jonas will front against the Tigers, who started the round in 12th spot and unable to make the playoffs, after his mid-week retirement announcement.

Jonas will quit at the end of the season – he had fallen from selection favour until recalled after the knee injury of fellow key defender Trent McKenzie.

McKenzie is expected to return for the finals with Jonas again to be under a selection squeeze.

“It’s a hard one, it’s a situation I don’t know if anyone’s been in, in terms of the captain potentially not being in the side for finals,” Byrne-Jones said.

“TJ has handled it so well.

“He hasn’t brought any negative impact toward the group, he’s just been super positive so we’ll have to see what happens with selection if Trent gets himself right.”

