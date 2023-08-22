AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jonas
Port Adelaide skipper Tom Jonas will walk away from footy at the end of the season. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Port captain Jonas to quit, unsure of finals swansong

Steve Larkin August 22, 2023

Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas is quitting with no guarantee his AFL career will end with a finals swansong.

The 32-year-old will retire at season’s end with coach Ken Hinkley holding his selection fate.

“There’s a a game late in September that we’ll probably hang around for, so that’s what it looks like for us,” Jonas told reporters on Tuesday.

“Where I sit in the scheme of things, I’m just going to continue to try play the best footy I can play for the group each week.

“What happens with selection is out of my control.

“But I have got full trust and confidence in Kenny making the right call for the club, as he has done for what 12 years now.

“We have been really transparent the whole way through with the conversations we had.

“There’s certainly never been anything that’s come out of the blue so we will wait and see where that sits.”

Jonas added: “Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t putting my hand up not to play.”

The key defender concedes modern game speed has overtaken him this season, adding 12 games to his tally of 215.

Jonas has spent stints in the state league but was recently recalled to replace full-back Trent McKenzie, who is expected to overcome a knee injury in time for the finals.

“I was never blessed with foot speed so that has always been a little challenge,” the key backman said.

“The game is evolving and our team is evolving – you look at the expectations of high forwards now and that means the equivalent is there for the high backs.

“You look at how tall but also how fast full-forwards are, at 200 centimetres.

“I probably slowed down a little bit, that’s just the reality of the situation.”

Jonas, skipper since 2019, was lauded for his leadership by coach Hinkley.

“He embodies everything around Port Adelaide – fearless, tough, aggressive, no prisoners,” Hinkley said.

“Tom has made absolutely the most with the talent that he was given.

“And he’s achieved ultimately more than anyone else I would have seen in my time in football, with the level of talent, just through desperation and honesty.

“He is the perfect person when it comes to giving your all.”

