Ken Hinkley.
Coach Ken Hinkley is under intense pressure after Port started the AFL season with three defeats. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Port coach Hinkley feels AFL frustrations

Steve Larkin April 6, 2022

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley isn’t surprised the knives are out.

But he’s not hurt by some Port fans calling for his sacking after a winless three rounds to open the AFL season.

“When you have been in this game as long as I have, is almost the expectation for me, to be honest,” Hinkley told reporters on Wednesday.

“I am the least surprised person at Port Adelaide right now at the criticism because I have been in footy forever.”

Hinkley said he’s feeling the pain of Port fans entering Thursday night’s clash against reigning premiers Melbourne.

“I can certainly share their frustration,” he said.

“But I do know that I am going to, as is the club and everyone that works with me at the club, we’re going to work as hard as we can to ease the frustration for them and for me and for the players.

“Our responsibility is to work hard and get these results turned back around as quickly as we possibly can.

“I get that everyone would be equally as frustrated as I am.

“I 100 per cent agree and understand the frustration that goes into any football season, be it lucky or unlucky.

“I have been around a long time.

“I understand that the frustrations get big at times like these but they can quickly disappear if you can just turn things around.”

Hinkley said he’s maintaining faith despite the Power’s 0-3 start to a year they put winning the premiership on their agenda.

And he was heartened by messages of support from president David Koch and chief executive Matthew Richardson this week.

“The support from within is what we would expect,” he said.

“We’re a really connected football club inside and that is what just has to be.

“The boys believe and we believe in each other and we stick together – and that is what we are going to do.

“We can’t hide from the fact that results haven’t been what we want.

“But no way getting out of it is by fracturing, we are just not going to do that.”

Several Power players have also come out in strong showings of support for Hinkley this week.

“That’s a reflection of who we are as a football club,” he said.

“Don’t overplay what is going on. These people are working really hard to turn things around.

“They’re bloody good people and they will do everything they can to stick together and make sure we do turn it around.”

