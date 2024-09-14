Port coach regrets taunting Hawks after semi-final win

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley regrets taunting Hawthorn players after the Power’s dramatic three-point AFL semi-final victory.

Hinkley verbally goaded Hawthorn’s Jack Ginnivan after Port’s frenetic 11.9 (75) to 11.6 (72) win at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

After Hinkley’s barbs, Hawk captain James Sicily – who hit the post with a set shot with just 63 seconds remaining which would have given his side the lead – stepped in to defend Ginnivan.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says he regrets taunting a defeated Hawthorn player. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

“I regret the comment … I should have stayed out of that comment but I didn’t,” Hinkley said.

“It just goes to show that everyone can get better. I am trying to still get better.”

Hawthorn’s season finishes while Hinkley, after his tenure was questioned during the week, takes his team to a preliminary final against Sydney at the SCG next weekend.

The victor of Saturday night’s semi between GWS and Brisbane in Sydney will play Geelong at the MCG in the other preliminary final.

Hinkley’s disdainful comments at Ginnivan tarnished a courageous win for his club.

The Power coach traced his reaction back to Ginnivan’s social media comment last weekend which, he said, fuelled Port’s motivation for the knockout final.

Ginnivan, responding to an Instagram post by Sydney ruckman Brodie Grundy, wrote: “see u in 14 days”, referring to next weekend’s preliminary final dates.

“There was stuff said during last week that I certainly didn’t enjoy – but I shouldn’t have let that moment get to me,” Hinkley said.

“I shouldn’t have approached the moment that I did.

“What was done during the week was done and I responded to it in an emotional state which shouldn’t be the case.

“We as a footy club found it a little bit disrespectful and that’s why it gets to where it gets … we as a footy club just didn’t enjoy that comment but everyone has their right to speak freely.”

Jack Ginnivan, here celebrating a Hawks goal, was the target of Hinkley’s post-match taunts. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell was proud of Sicily standing up for Ginnivan amid Hinkley’s mocking.

“We had a very young player (Ginnivan) who had some aggressive words said to him by a much older man who has been in the game for a long time,” Mitchell said.

“And the captain of my club stood up for him.

“I understand the emotions of this time of year are really, really difficult.

“And I am really proud of our captain, who would have been just as emotional (as Hinkley). He was able to stand up and lead in a way that he could be proud of.”

Asked if he would seek to speak further to Hinkley in the post-game aftermath, Mitchell replied bluntly: “Absolutely not.”

Hinkley’s taunting came after a classic final.

Scores were tied early in a frantic final term when Hawk livewire Nick Watson kicked his third goal.

The Power responded with three goals in a four-minute burst to create an 18-point break but the Hawks rallied again.

With just 63 seconds remaining, Sicily’s set shot from 45 metres scraped a goal-post and the Power held on.

Port’s Todd Marshall marking ahead of flying teammate, No.15 Willie Rioli. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS

Port’s Mitch Georgiades kicked three goals and fellow forwards Willie Rioli and Darcy Byrne-Jones booted two each.

Power halfback Jase Burgoyne (25, one goal) was superb, midfielder Jason Horne-Francis – who left field late in the last term with severe cramping in his left hamstring – accrued 19 possessions and a kicked a goal and fellow onballer Ollie Wines (23 touches) was influential.

Hawk Watson’s triple treat included two goals in two minutes in the third term which briefly put his side ahead.

Watson’s teammates Jai Newcombe (31 possessions), Jack Scrimshaw (22) and Harry Morrison (23) were other standouts but the visitors will rue their slow start – they were 24-2 down midway through the second term.

Hawthorn reduced their deficit to nine points at halftime and were five points down at three quarter-time before the frantic finale.