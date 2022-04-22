AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ollie Wines.
Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines (2L) will return to face West Coast after a recent heart scare. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Port on alert for Wines’ AFL comeback

Steve Larkin April 22, 2022

Port Adelaide medicos will be on high alert when Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines makes his AFL comeback from a heart scare.

Wines was sent to hospital with a heart irregularity during Port’s April 7 fixture.

The Power vice-captain returns against West Coast on Saturday at Adelaide Oval in the knowledge the condition may occur again.

“He will be aware and our medical team will certainly be aware what happened with Ollie, it wouldn’t be unusual for it to happen again,” Port coach Ken Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

“We hope that it never happens again. But it’s not something we can stand here and categorically say it couldn’t happen again.

“Because he has had one episode we are probably on high alert with all that.”

Wines was cleared by two specialists to return to action.

“We were never going to take a risk … particularly with a player and their heart,” Hinkley said.

“We were always mindful that he had to be right. He was ticked off medically by more than one person and that was important for us.”

Wines returns with Kane Farrell, who will play his first AFL game since suffering a knee reconstruction almost 10 months ago.

West Coast lost Hugh Dixon to injury while dropping Jamaine Jones, Josh Rotham and Zac Langdon.

Hinkley said he had empathy for Eagles coach Adam Simpson, who has been battling frequent COVID-related selection issues.

“There’s some challenges that you get that are outside your control and right now Adam and his team are dealing with some things that are outside their control,” Hinkley said.

“But we have all had to deal with them at some point.

“Every club is still having the COVID problems … it’s a real challenge, obviously West Coast have had more of those challenges.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.