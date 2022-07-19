AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Aaron Mooy
Australia's Aaron Mooy (l) has joined Celtic, managed by former Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Postecoglou captures Mooy for Celtic

Glenn Moore July 20, 2022

Key Socceroo midfielder Aaron Mooy has secured himself regular match action ahead of playing at the Qatar World Cup after signing for Celtic.

The move reunites him with his compatriot and former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou.

Mooy, 31, has not played league football since leaving Chinese side Shanghai Port early this year to ensure COVID-19 quarantine restrictions would not prevent him playing in Australia’s successful World Cup play-off series against Oman and Peru.

He played every minute of both matches despite not playing a competitive match since February. prompting manager Graham Arnold to state: “What that kid did is just amazing, his performance in Qatar.” 

But with the World Cup beginning in November Mooy, who has been capped 56 times by the Socceroos, needed to find a club to maintain his match sharpness. 

After praising his performances Arnold said: “What’s important is that Aaron gets game time. Just as long as he’s playing in a good league.” 

Hooking up with Postecoglou would appear to offer the perfect solution.

Celtic also announced the signing of German defender Moritz Jenz, 23, on a season-long loan from French club Lorient.

Postecoglou said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring in both Aaron and Moritz to the club, and I’m sure they’ll be great additions to our squad.

“I obviously know Aaron from my time coaching the Australian national team, and he brings with him a wealth of experience at both club and international level.

“Moritz is a player we’ve been aware for a while now, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to sign him.

“They’ve already had the chance to meet the rest of the squad, and I’m sure they’ll settle in very quickly into what is a very welcoming group of players, and I know that our supporters will be looking forward to seeing them both in a Celtic jersey.”

Mooy, who has signed a two-year deal, previously played in Scotland for St Mirren and also in the Premier League for Huddersfield Town and Brighton.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.