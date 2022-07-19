Postecoglou captures Mooy for Celtic

Key Socceroo midfielder Aaron Mooy has secured himself regular match action ahead of playing at the Qatar World Cup after signing for Celtic.

The move reunites him with his compatriot and former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou.

Mooy, 31, has not played league football since leaving Chinese side Shanghai Port early this year to ensure COVID-19 quarantine restrictions would not prevent him playing in Australia’s successful World Cup play-off series against Oman and Peru.

He played every minute of both matches despite not playing a competitive match since February. prompting manager Graham Arnold to state: “What that kid did is just amazing, his performance in Qatar.”

But with the World Cup beginning in November Mooy, who has been capped 56 times by the Socceroos, needed to find a club to maintain his match sharpness.

After praising his performances Arnold said: “What’s important is that Aaron gets game time. Just as long as he’s playing in a good league.”

Hooking up with Postecoglou would appear to offer the perfect solution.

Celtic also announced the signing of German defender Moritz Jenz, 23, on a season-long loan from French club Lorient.

Postecoglou said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring in both Aaron and Moritz to the club, and I’m sure they’ll be great additions to our squad.

“I obviously know Aaron from my time coaching the Australian national team, and he brings with him a wealth of experience at both club and international level.

“Moritz is a player we’ve been aware for a while now, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to sign him.

“They’ve already had the chance to meet the rest of the squad, and I’m sure they’ll settle in very quickly into what is a very welcoming group of players, and I know that our supporters will be looking forward to seeing them both in a Celtic jersey.”

Mooy, who has signed a two-year deal, previously played in Scotland for St Mirren and also in the Premier League for Huddersfield Town and Brighton.