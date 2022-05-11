AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ange Postecoglou.
Celtic's Australian manager Ange Postecoglou has led his side to a 52nd Scottish title. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Postecoglou’s Celtic lift Scottish title

Ian Chadband May 12, 2022

Ground-breaking Australian manager Ange Postecoglou has sealed his triumphant season with Celtic by winning the Scottish Premiership.

The Bhoys couldn’t claim their 52nd Scottish title with the flourish Postecoglou might have hoped for on Wednesday but a nervy 1-1 draw at Dundee United was enough for them to bring the title back to Parkhead.

It left their deposed city rivals Rangers unable to catch them at the top of the table, as they went four points clear with just one game left.

Giorgos Giakoumakis’ second-half header which put Celtic one up was answered by a brilliant strike from United’s Dylan Levitt, but the point was all they needed to guarantee a 10th title in 11 years.

It sealed an astonishing turnaround in their fortunes this past 11 months under Postecoglou, who’s rebuilt the side and completely turned around the 25-point deficit they suffered when Rangers, much to the fans’ chagrin, ripped away their title last season.

It was at the same Tannadice ground last year where they surrendered their ambitions of 10 league triumphs in a row.

Yet Postecoglou has had them dreaming again after an unbeaten league run that now stretches 31 matches.

“Pretty special, mate. First time this year I’m lost for words,” an emotional Postecoglou told Sky Sports amid deafening celebrations from the travelling Celtic fans.

“No-one gave us much of a chance at the start of the season, so to do what they’ve done this year, to achieve the ultimate, is an unbelievable effort.

It completed a remarkable personal triumph for Postecoglou, who had taken over a club in the doldrums, with many critics, who knew little of the former Socceroos boss, suggesting he wouldn’t last in the high-pressure job until Christmas.

“The dream was always to manage a famous club and try and make an impact. When something is almost a lifelong obsession and you finally get there, it’s hard to put into words,” he told the BBC.

“It’s fairly overwhelming. It’s taken every ounce of me to get us where we are and when you get to the finish line, you just want to collapse.

“We’ve been focused all season, not getting distracted by anything. The players were really good at dealing with what was in front of them – and that’s not easy to do.

“I think our football’s been outstanding but the character this team’s shown to get through the last 31 games and rise to every challenge, well I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The 56-year-old Postecoglou has now added to his remarkable list of managerial achievements by adding a national title in Scotland with one of the world’s most famous clubs to the league titles he’s also won both in Australia, with two different teams, and Japan.

Add an Asian Cup triumph and guiding the national team to two World Cups, and there’s surely little argument now about Postecoglou being the most successful soccer coach ever to be produced by the Australian game.

Certainly, everyone at Celtic seems to have fallen for the gruff, down to earth but likeable customer.

“The players trust the manager so much, you can see the supporters love him as well,” captain Callum McGregor said after the match.

“He has come in with real authority – and a real identity for this club.”

