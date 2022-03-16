AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ENDANGERED LONG FOOTED POTOROO POPULATION
Increasing numbers of long-footed Potoroos have been detected at 53 sites in Victoria. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • animal

Potoroo population increasing in Victoria

Emily Woods March 16, 2022

One of Victoria’s most threatened marsupials is on the road to recovery after most of its habitat was destroyed during the Black Summer bushfires.

Increasing numbers of long-footed Potoroos, a small kangaroo-like marsupial, have been detected at 53 sites in Victoria across more than 300,000 hectares.

The Potoroo had 70 per cent of its habitat eradicated during the devastating 2019 to 2020 bushfires.

The endangered marsupials are only found in parts of Victoria’s northeast, far east Gippsland and southeast NSW.

A Victorian government monitoring program has found an increased number of Potoroos in bushfire impacted areas of the Barry Mountains.

To support the species’ recovery from the fires, an expanded fox baiting program is also underway in affected areas.

“This work helps us better understand the species’ distribution, density and health, to support its recovery following a major bushfire event,” Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said.

