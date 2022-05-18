AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mick Potter.
Former West Tigers coach Mick Potter will lead Canterbury for the rest of the NRL season. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Potter confirmed after Barrett’s Dogs exit

Murray Wenzel May 18, 2022

Mick Potter will take the reins from Trent Barrett at the battling Canterbury Bulldogs for the rest of the NRL season.

A two-time premiership-winning player with the Bulldogs, Potter coached Wests Tigers in 2013 and 2014 but failed to reach the finals in either campaign.

Currently coaching Canterbury’s feeder club Mounties in the NSW Cup, Potter will fill the void at the bottom-of-the-table side after Barrett stepped down on Monday.

A 16-6 loss to Newcastle on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium in the Magic Round opener proved the final straw for Bulldogs officials, who spent the weekend discussing Barrett’s future.

Barrett took the decision out of the board’s hands, stepping down from the role effective immediately on Monday morning.

The Bulldogs (2-8) are averaging fewer than 10 points per game in the first 10 rounds, an unwanted offensive feat not matched since the South Queensland Crushers battled in 1996.

Barrett leaves Belmore having won just five of 34 matches in charge, despite an expensive recruitment drive that has included the additions of Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai, Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan.

The coach’s departure has already triggered player movement, with Brent Naden joining the Tigers and others reportedly considering an exit.

Bulldogs football boss Phil Gould said Potter’s experience would be crucial before they looked for a permanent replacement.

“It is great to have a genuine legend returning to the club,” Gould said.

“Michael has extensive experience in the game and will bring a new voice and new ideas to our players.”

Potter said he was honoured and excited about the opportunity to help.

“I wish it were under different circumstances as I’ve known Trent for a long time and I really feel for him,” he said.

