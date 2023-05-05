AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tom Jonas leads out Port Adelaide AFL side.
Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas returns to lead his side out against Essendon on Sunday. Image by Michael Errey/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Power, Bombers bring back AFL leaders for round eight

Shayne Hope May 5, 2023

Port Adelaide and Essendon have been boosted by the return of senior leaders for their round-eight clash, while North Melbourne have rung the changes at the AFL selection table.

Power captain Tom Jonas and key forward Todd Marshall return for Sunday’s Adelaide Oval encounter with a Bombers outfit buoyed by the availability of former skipper Dyson Heppell and Alwyn Davey Jr.

Port have lost Xavier Duursma to a knee injury for about two months and Essendon were unable to call on Sam Durham, who is suspended over a dangerous tackle.

The Kangaroos have made five changes – three of them forced – after last week’s humiliating 90-point thrashing from Melbourne.

Charlie Comben, Callum Coleman-Jones and Tom Powell are out injured, while Aaron Hall and Kayne Turner have been dropped for Sunday’s clash with St Kilda.

Blake Drury will debut against the Saints at Marvel Stadium, with Luke Davies-Uniacke a big inclusion alongside Flynn Perez, Miles Bergman and Jack Mahony.

St Kilda swingman Zaine Cordy has been squeezed out to make way for returning forward Cooper Sharman.

Colingwood ruck-forward Mason Cox is back after five weeks out with a spleen injury, boosting the Pies’ injury-hit tall stocks for Sunday’s clash with Sydney at the MCG.

Cox will take over ruck duties, while Scott Pendlebury returns from a week off with an eye injury to add class to the midfield.

Nathan Kreuger (ribs) and Jack Ginnivan (omitted) are out.

Ginnivan has been dropped after managing just three goals from an average of 12 disposals across three games since returning from his suspension over a summer drugs scandal.

The Swans have recalled Robbie Fox and Justin McInerney, with Aaron Francis, Angus Sheldrick and Dylan Stephens all omitted after last week’s derby defeat to GWS.

