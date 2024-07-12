AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Lucita Cortez and David Fisk
Australian couple Lucita Cortez and David Fisk were found dead in a hotel room south of Manila. Image by Supplied by David Fisk & Lucita Cortez Family/AAP PHOTOS
  • holiday or vacation

‘Pray for answers’: hunt for killer of Aussie couple

Savannah Meacham and Fraser Barton
July 12, 2024

A two-week holiday has turned into tragedy for an Australian couple as their families seek answers over a triple murder in a luxury Philippines hotel.

The bodies of David James Fisk, 57, his wife Lucita Barquin Cortez, 55, and her Filipina friend were found at the Lake Hotel in Tagaytay, a popular resort city south of the capital Manila.

Their hands and feet were tied and packing tape covered their mouths, police said.

Lake Hotel Tagaytay
 The Australian couple was staying at a luxury hotel in an area popular with tourists and locals. Image by AP PHOTO 

The couple’s family said they were praying for more information about their loved ones after police launched a manhunt following the grim discovery on Thursday.

“The love we have for our father and Lucita is so dear and this situation is like living a nightmare,” the family said in a statement on Friday.

“We pray for answers and the truth in this horrific matter and just pray for their safe return to Australian shores.”

The couple had travelled to Asia for two weeks, beginning the holiday in Bali before heading to the Philippines to see Ms Cortez’s family and friends.

The pair planned to return to Sydney on Saturday.

Image of person leading motel room of murder victims
 Police are searching for a person captured on CCTV leaving the room of the victims. Image by AP PHOTO 

Tagaytay police are trying to identify and track down the suspects.

Police chief Charles Daven Capagcuan said one of the leads was CCTV footage of a masked, hooded man carrying a sling bag walking out of the victims’ room a few hours before their bodies were discovered.

He said a motive for the killings was unknown and some valuables, including the victims’ phones, were not taken.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and examining security cameras at the hotel.

Police regional director Paul Kenneth T Lucas said a task force had been established to investigate the murders.

David Fisk
 Davis Fisk and his partner travelled to the Philippines from Bali and were due to return to Sydney. Image by Supplied by David Fisk & Lucita Cortez Family/AAP PHOTOS 

“For now, we are conducting a thorough investigation based on the evidence that we have collected in our initial investigation,” he said.

“Our task group conducted back-tracking of CCTV footage and follow-up investigation for the possible identification of the suspect, rest assured that we will provide updates on any new information that comes to light on this case.”

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was providing consular assistance to the families of victims.

Tagaytay Mayor Abraham Tolentino said he was shocked by the incident and apologised to the families of the victims.

“We’re very sorry to our Australian friends,” he said.

“We will resolve this as soon as possible.”

Murdered Australian tourists
 The victims were staying at the luxury Lake Hotel in Tagaytay, south of Manila. Image by AP PHOTO 

The remains of Mr Fisk would be flown to Sydney and the two women would be buried in the Philippines, Mr Tolentino said.

He said the government would pay for the women’s funeral and burial.

Tagaytay, about 60km south of Manila, is popular among local and foreign tourists who flock there for its cool weather and to view one of the world’s smallest active volcanoes nestled in the middle of a lake.

with AP

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.