RACING
A commissioner has issued a report into victim support and complaints in Victoria's racing industry. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • sport

Predatory abuse revealed in racing industry’s dark side

Cassandra Morgan and Callum Godde
September 13, 2023

Harassment and abuse have gone unchecked in Victoria’s racing industry with victims as young as 12 subjected to ritualised violence and physical and sexual assaults, a watchdog has found.

The Racing Integrity Commissioner on Wednesday issued a long-awaited report into victim support and complaint processes in the industry, saying it had fostered a community filled with people who have lived and breathed racing for generations.

But the sense of community had led to an environment where harassment, abuse and assault have taken place unchecked, the report said.

“The dark flip side of loyalty has been a culture of silence across the industry that is underpinned by an historical and widespread, tacit discouragement of reporting,” the commissioner’s report said.

“At times, those who have raised complaints have been the subject of overt retaliation.

“A number hold the perception that perpetrators of abuse have been protected.”

Integrity commissioner Sean Carroll, in his review of the industry, heard devastating accounts of physical and sexual abuse including rape, sexual and physical assault, humiliating initiation practices, ritualised violence, grooming and harassment.

Children as young as 12 and young recruits were among the victims, and 38 per cent of the harm disclosed took place in the 2020s.

The review uncovered historical harm as far back as the 1970s and highlighted instances of predatory abuse.

Brutal initiation rituals were considered normal practice and a rite of passage in many stables, with the smallest and youngest predominantly targeted.

“These practices ranged from, what some called, ‘just a bit of fun’ to rape, sexual abuse and serious physical assaults,” the report said.

Sexual assaults varied from being whipped on the genitals, having pubic hair burnt and various forms of rape.

Those who reported abuse were not believed or supported, faced retaliation, or had their complaints swept under the carpet.

One person said raising awareness of sexual abuse had detrimental career impacts and doubted they would have been believed.

“It’s (a high-profile participant). I’m a kid. Who’s going to believe me?” they said.

The report made nine recommendations, including establishing a redress scheme within the next 12 months.

Racing Minister Anthony Carbines said the allegations from victims were unacceptable and deeply distressing.

“Their voices have been heard and will drive meaningful and enduring change,” he said in a statement.

Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said the final report was extensive and confronting, featuring accounts of experiences over the past 50 years that no one should be subjected to.

“While the review covered all three codes, it is clear there were unacceptable practices in the thoroughbred racing industry,” he said.

“While the industry has come a long way, there are still issues to deal with.”

Greyhound Racing Victoria chief executive Stuart Laing apologised to survivors for the harm caused by past failures.

“GRV commits to learning from the report, so we can play our part in driving a better future for the Victorian racing industry,” he said.

Harness Racing Victoria also offered an apology on behalf of the industry while vowing change.

“We are committed to setting higher standards to promote a safer and more inclusive industry,” chief executive Matt Isaacs said.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

