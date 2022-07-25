AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DOMINIC PERROTTET TRADE MISSION TRIP
Dominic Perrottet is spruiking NSW as a clinical trial hub to Korean scientists. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Premier pitches NSW as clinical trial hub

Farid Farid July 26, 2022

With COVID-19 cases surging across Australia, NSW is being spruiked to Korean scientists as a clinical trial hub where drugs can be developed. 

After meeting with executives from car giant Hyundai in Seoul to talk investments in hydrogen production, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is shifting his attention to health as part of his 10-day Asia trade trip.

Australia accounts for 4.2 per cent of all global clinical trials activity last year and the premier wants to pitch NSW as the go-to state for clinical research worldwide.

Mr Perrottet will be visiting Seoul Bio Hub, a health incubator funded by the Seoul metropolitan government, and will also meet with officials from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

But his trip has been by hounded by political controversy back home, with pressure mounting over the appointment of former deputy premier John Barilaro to a $500,000 trade commissioner job in New York.

Police are investigating a physical confrontation between Mr Barilaro and a television news cameraman outside a Sydney bar.

Footage of the scuffle circulated widely online, with Mr Barilaro saying he was “confronted in the dark outside of a bar” and felt harassed during a night out with friends.

Speaking in Seoul, the premier condemned the scuffle as a form of physical harassment, saying Mr Barilaro’s privacy should be respected since he had left politics.

Video of the tussle comes on the same day as Labor writing to Legislative Council president Matthew Mason-Cox requesting he recall parliament.

The move, backed by the Greens, is designed to force the government to hand over documents relating to Mr Barilaro’s botched appointment.

