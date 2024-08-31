AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has addressed Liberal faithful at a state meeting in Launceston. Image by Ethan James/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Premier talks up Peter Dutton despite non-attendance

Ethan James August 31, 2024

Tasmania’s Liberal premier has spruiked Peter Dutton’s prime ministerial credentials despite the federal opposition leader opting to snub an annual state meeting.

Jeremy Rockliff, whose party has been in power in Tasmania since 2014, addressed Liberal faithful at Saturday’s gathering in Launceston.

Mr Dutton attended a Liberal function in Tasmania on Friday night, but not the state meeting.

Jeremy Rockliff
 Jeremy Rockliff says Peter Dutton is “a strong and passionate leader of Liberal values”. Image by Ethan James/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Rockliff, who was earlier this year critical of Mr Dutton’s comparison of pro-Palestine protests with the Port Arthur shooting, talked up his federal leader.

“In Peter, we have a strong and passionate leader of Liberal values,” he said.

“He will stand up to the union bullies who have corrupted building sites across the nation.

“He will stand up for ordinary working families who have been devastated by the federal government’s inability to control inflation and interest rates.”

Mr Rockliff also took a crack at federal Labor for failing to stand up for salmon jobs amid a review of aquaculture in Macquarie Harbour.

Tasmania looms as a key federal battleground, particularly in the northwest seat of Braddon where popular Liberal MP Gavin Pearce won’t re-contest the election.

Mr Rockliff congratulated Country Liberal leader Lia Finocchiaro for a resounding win at the August 24 Northern Territory poll, ending eight years of Labor rule.

Mr Rockliff had been the only governing Liberal leader in far-from-stable minority scenarios since May 2023.

Opinion polling has federal Labor behind the coalition ahead of an election due by May, while signs point to Labor losing power in Queensland at the October 26 state election.

Mr Rockliff pointed to his substantial time in opposition in Tasmania before success in 2014.

“What we are seeing is that same determination … where the blue wave is building right across the nation,” he said.

“It gave me great pleasure in contacting the new chief minister of the Northern Territory.

“I look forward to our ranks again being bolstered in October when David (Crisafulli) frees Queensland from an inept Labor government.

“(And) in the not-too-distant future when Peter Dutton is elected prime minister.”

Lia Finocchiaro
 Jeremy Rockliff has hailed Lia Finocchiaro’s resounding win in the NT election. Image by (A)manda Parkinson/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Rockliff’s government was plunged into minority in May 2023 when two Liberals quit to sit as independents.

He called an early election for March and was returned in minority with 14 of 35 lower-house seats.

His government has been under increasing pressure in recent weeks after an independent report pointed to current budget debt and deficit blowing out.

Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson has dropped the portfolio after delays and cost blowouts to two new Bass Strait ferries.

Mr Rockliff said the 2024/25 budget, to be delivered on September 12, would chart a “sensible pathway” to surplus.

He has also promised no cuts to essential services, despite also pledging to find efficiencies in the public sector.

