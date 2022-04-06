AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
FEDERAL MPS CITIZENSHIP HIGH COURT DECISION
Liberal party members disgruntled over preselections in NSW are seeking an appeal in the High Court. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Preselection battle could reach High Court

Tiffanie Turnbull April 7, 2022

A long-running stoush over the selection of Liberal election candidates in NSW is set to continue, with disgruntled party members to seek a High Court appeal.

The NSW Court of Appeal on Tuesday rejected a legal challenge fronted by Sydney businessman Matthew Camenzuli, who sought to have the “purported” preselection of the MPs declared invalid.

If he succeeded, Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced the prospect of losing ministers Sussan Ley and Alex Hawke and backbencher Trent Zimmerman, as well as candidates in nine other seats, on the eve of next month’s election.

The panel of three NSW Appeal Court judges ruled the dispute over preselection processes was not something they had the jurisdiction to intervene in.

Even if the court did have jurisdiction, the federal division did not exceed the “broad power of intervention” conferred to it under its constitution, and the challenge would have been rejected, they found.

Mr Camenzuli on Wednesday lodged an application for leave to appeal the decision in the High Court.

The application argues the Appeal Court erred in its finding it had no jurisdiction, citing a similar case in Victoria where the court did intervene, and that the powers granted to the federal division in the Liberal Party constitution had been misinterpreted.

A hearing to set out the next steps for the matter is expected on Thursday.

The legal action was prompted when the federal Liberal party division temporarily took over the NSW branch in March, after extensive delays in selecting candidates in key seats.

A panel – consisting of Mr Morrison, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and former federal party president Chris McDiven – were appointed to finalise the last batch of candidates.

Mr Camenzuli and his supporters argue the party constitution gives that right to rank and file members.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.