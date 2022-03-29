AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sign at the Star casino in Sydney.
Managers will continue testifying at the inquiry into whether Star should keep its casino licence. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquiry

Pressure mounting on Star amid inquiry

AAP March 30, 2022

Star Entertainment faces a class action by shareholders on top of a public inquiry into whether it should keep its Sydney casino licence.

Law firm Slater and Gordon has filed a class action against Star, seeking compensation for shareholders on claims of “misleading or deceptive representations” about its compliance with regulatory obligations.

The law firm argues investors have a strong case given a NSW gaming regulator inquiry has been told the casino operator misled its banks and the regulator, ignored risks of money laundering, and failed to operate ethically.

The inquiry continues on Wednesday with ongoing evidence from a senior Star Entertainment manager in charge of providing financial and commercial advice to the gaming giant’s international arm.

The NSW gaming regulator is probing whether the Sydney casino, and its owner Star, has been infiltrated by criminal activity, and if the venue’s casino licence should be withdrawn following damning media reports.

The inquiry was sparked after media reports alleged Star enabled suspected money laundering, fraud and foreign interference, and organised crime, at gaming venues including its Sydney casino.

Star general manager of finance and commercial, Michael Whytcross, will continue testifying on Wednesday after previously telling the inquiry about efforts to get overseas cash to the casino following the closure of Macau-based bank accounts in 2017.

Other witnesses due to be called this week include general counsels Oliver White and Andrew Power, and chief legal and risk officer Paula Martin.

Mark Walker, senior vice president of premium services operations at Star Entertainment is also due to testify.

The inquiry has so far been told how China Union Pay – a Chinese financial services company – banned gambling transactions on its debit cards, but that Star was able to disguise wagering as hotel accommodation charges.

It has also been told of a controversial private gaming room Salon 95, part of the casino’s so-called “international rebate business”, known as junkets.

The inquiry’s damning evidence about practices at the casino prompted the resignation this week of Star Entertainment chief executive Matt Bekier.

The inquiry is set to conclude public hearings on Friday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.