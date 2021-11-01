Novavax completes its vaccine submission

Australia could soon have a fourth COVID-19 vaccine available for use, after American company Novavax completed its submission to the medical regulator.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is undertaking a review of the vaccine before final approval is able to be granted.

Novavax’s chief commercial officer John Trizzino said he did not know how long the approval process would take, but hoped it would be completed soon.

“As soon as (it is approved), we have doses ready to ship,” Mr Trizzino told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

“There is continued need in Australia, there is a need for booster vaccines in Australia and there’s a desperate need for the vaccine around the globe.”

The commonwealth has ordered more than 50 million doses of the American vaccine, which could arrive in the country early next year.

If approved, it would join AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna available for use in Australia.

Mr Trizzino said Novavax was not an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer and was instead protein-based.

He said while there wasn’t specific data from trials on its effectiveness against the Delta strain, the vaccine worked well against other variants.

“What we did in the US-Mexico trial, we saw a lot of variant activity,” he said.

“Eighty per cent of the virus detected in that trial was of a variant strain, we demonstrated over 90 per cent efficacy in that trial.”

It comes as NSW recorded 173 new cases in the latest reporting period, while four more people died.

Meanwhile, Victoria registered 989 new infections and nine deaths.

It’s the first time Victoria has recorded fewer than 1000 daily infections since late September.

The national rate for fully-vaccinated over-16s sits at 77.5 per cent while 88.3 per cent have had a first dose.

Australia has also begun its rollout of booster shots nationally, with aged care and disability care residents being prioritised to receive the top-up.

The TGA on Monday formally recognised the Indian-made Covaxin and the Chinese-made BBIBP-CorV vaccine for overseas arrivals.

As part of Australia’s reopening plan, only overseas travellers immunised with a TGA-recognised vaccine will be able to enter the country without having to quarantine.

The regulator said the decision would pave the way for more international students and skilled workers to come to Australia.

Currently, only vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families are allowed to come from overseas.

Skilled workers, students and tourists are expected to be able to arrive without having to quarantine by the end of the year.