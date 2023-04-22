AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barry Humphries
"Is there a follow-up to the CBE and if so, how long does it take?" - Barry Humphries (1934-2023) Image by AP PHOTO
  • arts, culture and entertainment

‘Priceless gift’: Barry Humphries in his own words

Scott Jenkins April 22, 2023

A SELECTION OF BARRY HUMPHRIES QUOTES

ON HUMOUR

“I was born with a priceless gift, the ability to laugh at the misfortunes of others.”

“I can laugh at myself, I think it’s one of the precious things Dame Nature gave me … I think if you can’t laugh at yourself you might be missing the joke of the century.”

“I like anyone who can make me and an audience laugh.”

ON POLITICAL CORRECTNESS

“Les Patterson can say things that are completely incorrect, and it’s a relief to express views which we privately hold, but dare not publicly ventilate – otherwise we’d be history … our careers would be over.”

“In the early 60s, I felt Edna had run out of steam. But no, she proved indestructible – and a very useful mouthpiece. She can say things, for instance, about political correctness that I couldn’t possibly express.”

“I love making an audience gasp. I don’t crave the sound of applause. I crave the sound of sharply indrawn breath. That’s a good sound.”

ON AUSTRALIA

“To live in Australia permanently is rather like going to a party and dancing all night with one’s mother.”

“You mustn’t judge Australia by the Australians.” (as Dame Edna)

ON POLITICS

“I have very little interest in politics – but my characters have insights which would have benefited the nation if they’d taken more notice of them.”

ON SOBRIETY

“For some people like me, it’s off the menu. It just doesn’t work. I have it in the house for other people. I could give you an absinthe if you want one. I brought upon myself some horrible events.”

ON GHOSTS

“I’m very scared of ghosts. I believe in them and I’m very wary of them. I don’t like to sleep in haunted places and Australia’s very spooky. Ghosts are there.”

ON REACHING HIS 80s

“It is a good innings and I don’t know what I attribute it to. But I don’t do exercise and I think that’s the answer.”

ON HEALTH

“I come from a family who have a great deal of prudishness about illness. If someone was very ill we’d say he hasn’t been very well lately, which means dying.”

