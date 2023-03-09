AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Labor is leading a privatisation scare campaign, the NSW govt says.
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean defends the sale of energy assets as his party denies plans for road sales. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Prickly issue of privatisation ahead of NSW poll

Duncan Murray March 10, 2023

Treasurer Matt Kean has defended the privatisation of NSW energy assets and accused Labor of running a scare campaign over the issue.

Mr Kean released analysis late on Thursday showing the cost of maintaining an electricity connection for homes and businesses is cheaper than before privatisation.

“Network charges have fallen by 26 per cent for the average household and 49 per cent for the average small business since the long-term lease of Ausgrid and Endeavour,” he said. 

“(Labor leader) Chris Minns has been lying to the people of NSW, and now his grubby scare campaign that asset recycling raises customer bills is taking on water when you look at the cold hard facts.”

The NSW government netted close to $3 billion from a three-stage partial privatisation of the energy network which it took to the 2015 state election.

Opposition Energy Spokesman Jihad Dib said the treasurer was cherry picking data and ignoring elevated energy bills and further forecast increases over the next year.

“Matt Kean must live in a parallel universe if he’s trying to convince people that energy prices have gone down,” Mr Dib said.

“He can use whatever spin he likes, but the fact of the matter is, people are paying more since privatisation.”

Mr Dib suggested Mr Kean was laying the groundwork for the privatisation of state-owned energy infrastructure company, Essential Energy.

“Given their previous track record, people could be forgiven for being sceptical of the Liberals’ denials of further privatisation,” he said.

Mr Minns is concerned the new Western Harbour Tunnel, which is in early development stages, is at risk of being sold to help patch the several billion dollar state budget deficit.

Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward strongly denied the government would sell the asset, having already paid millions of dollars in toll relief to motorists.

“I have said repeatedly the Western Harbour Tunnel will not be privatised and any suggestion to the contrary is a scare campaign by Labor,” Ms Ward said.

“We can build this transformative infrastructure because of a strong economic plan. Labor will cancel projects and cut services because they have a black hole in their budget and can’t manage the economy.”

Last week, Premier Dominic Perrottet ruled out further privatisation, despite previously claiming infrastructure like the $16.8 billion WestConnex would have been impossible to build without it.

“We are not privatising assets. I can’t be clearer,” Mr Perrottet said.

