AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison.
Tim Tszyu and American Tony Harrison are counting down the minutes until their fight in Sydney. Image by Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Primed Tszyu says he’s twice the trainer his father was

Darren Walton March 6, 2023

Tim Tszyu has brushed off Tony Harrison’s taunt that he’s no Kostya Tszyu, warning the American he’s twice the hard arse that his legendary father was.

As Harrison continues to question Tszyu’s ability to step up a class for Sunday’s world title fight in Sydney, the home-town favourite on Monday revealed he’d taken Kostya’s commando-like training resume to extreme new levels in preparation for his date with destiny.

Tszyu (21-0, 15KO) is attempting to emulate Kostya in becoming world champion with victory over Harrison (29-3-1, 21KO) to claim the interim WBO super-welterweight belt at Qudos Bank Arena.

The undefeated 28-year-old says he’s in the most supreme physical shape of his career after an intense five-week training camp.

“Everything has been on point,” Tszyu said.

“I went and researched a little bit about Cristiano Ronaldo. I know he’s not a boxer but the way he approaches life is the way I am approaching life right now – as a true, 100 per cent athlete dedicated to his craft.

“Everything. Just the way I eat, when I eat, just true professionalism.

“I know when I was growing up my dad was an army sergeant with the way he approached life and I’m times two to how he was.”

The meticulous Tszyu, who even took a packed lunch to a promotional cruise around Sydney Harbour, says he feels invincible after completing two-and-a-half-hour sessions and wanting to go more.

“The funny thing is that as the rounds go up and up and up, I feel like I don’t get tired. My breathing’s on point and everything’s just running smoothly,” he said.

“Right now I feel like I could run over anyone and it’s a good position and feeling to have, especially leading up to such a big fight.”

The winner will take on undisputed champion Jermell Charlo later this year to unify the division.

Harrison is the only man to have beaten Charlo but is the bookmakers’ underdog against Tszyu.

The 32-year understands why but plans on making a fortune backing himself.

“I’ve lost the last couple of times in the late rounds and he’s the guy who’s tough and strong, high pace,” Harrison told AAP.

“So I definitely understand why they think that way or why they are setting this guy to win the fight.

“But every time they do shit like that, we kill ’em. We kill ’em.

“We’ve made like a year’s monthly mortgage payments out of shit like that, me and the family.

“I always back myself. Always.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.