Probe into NSW hospital crisis continues

An inquiry into delays at NSW public hospital emergency departments continues after the health minister rejected the testimony of doctors who described conditions at a western Sydney hospital as “third world”.

The parliamentary inquiry into the impact of ambulance ramping and access blocks on hospital emergency departments has already heard from experts detailing long wait times.

One doctor, James Tadros, told the inquiry on Wednesday conditions at his workplace were “third world”.

He said one 88-year-old woman with terminal cancer waited 12 hours for a bed.

“Well they want to go and work in the third world then,” Brad Hazzard told reporters on Thursday.

“That’s a ridiculous proposition.

“Those doctors who spoke are very good in their own areas … but it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re good at managing an entire health system.”

The Australasian College for Emergency Medicine president Clare Skinner said waiting times had ballooned up to 36 hours in some cases.

Mr Hazzard described the claims as “rubbish” and said NSW led other states in terms of patient offloading.

Emergency departments had “been under massive pressure in the last two and a half years as a result of COVID and that’s very understandable”, he said.

NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan will face the committee on Friday, along with emergency doctors from western Sydney hospitals that have been particularly stretched during the pandemic.