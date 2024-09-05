AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Setka (left)
John Setka (left) resigned suddenly as head of the CFMEU in Victoria, citing false allegations. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • unions

Probe into Setka’s expletive-laden rant at work site

Holly Hales and Kat Wong
September 5, 2024

Former union boss John Setka’s appearance at a government construction site has sparked an investigation by the workplace regulator.

The ex-Victorian CFMEU head arrived at Footscray Hospital, which is undergoing a $1.5 billion revamp, on Wednesday morning and launched into criticism of the state and federal governments.

“People sort of asked why I resigned and I’m going to be honest with youse, f*****g Albo, and his f***ing bullshit,” he told workers at the site in Melbourne’s west.

Setka, who quit in July after allegation bikies and underworld figures had infiltrated the union, gave insight into how his resignation took place.

“I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to be gone in a few months. F*** that, you tell them. They want a scalp you tell them I’ll go. I’ll resign right now. I’ll resign tonight’,” he told the crowd.

“My job is to protect the union and its members. I’m going to be gone in a few months.”

CFMEU court challenge
 Former CFMEU officials have launched a High Court challenge over its forced administration. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

The Fair Work Ombudsman on Thursday confirmed it was investigating allegations former CFMEU officials have attended construction sites.

“The Fair Work Ombudsman encourages anyone with information relating to these alleged site visits to provide this,” a spokesperson said.

The Victorian government has asked construction giant Multiplex, which is managing the project, how the on-site rally unfolded.

“We have asked the lead contractor for an explanation and sought assurances this does not happen again,” a government spokesperson said.

“We are working with the federal government and getting on with stamping out this rotten culture.”

Unions are banding together to support a High Court challenge after the CFMEU was placed into administration.

The Maritime Union of Australia will join other trade unions to help fund the CFMEU’s legal battle, claiming the government’s decision was “unjustified, chaotic and reckless”.

Putting the construction union into administration had short and long-term consequences, the maritime workers’ group warned.

CFMEU rally
 The Maritime Union said the government’s move against the CFMEU was “unjustified and reckless”. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

It could jeopardise progress on enterprise bargaining agreements, send a green light to “bad and abusive employers” or set a precedent for moves against other unions based on “untested media allegations”.

“We are supporting … and backing them in as they fight for the right of their division to exist,” the Maritime Union of Australia said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are also concerned by the near certainty that similar future legislation will be used by governments of either stripe against other militant blue-collar unions, including the MUA.

“We have been on the receiving end of these calculated political and media smears in the past and will support our fellow members … as they seek to clear their names and fight for the principles of natural justice, presumption of innocence, the rules of evidence and procedural fairness.”

The embattled CFMEU had its construction and general divisions placed into administration after the corruption allegations prompted the federal government to try to rein it in.

Laws to bolster this effort passed Parliament in August and gave the relevant minister powers to intervene and slap life bans on CFMEU officials.

Mark Irving was appointed as administrator and more than 200 elected CFMEU officers had their roles terminated immediately.

The administration period could last up to five years.

