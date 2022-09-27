AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Husband of Melissa Caddick, Anthony Koletti
Anthony Koletti is set to resume giving evidence at the inquest into his wife's suspected death. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquest

Probe of Caddick’s husband continues

Neve Brissenden September 28, 2022

Despite telling police soon after she disappeared that Melissa Caddick consistently went for outside morning runs, her husband has told her inquest he doesn’t remember the last time that happened.

Anthony Koletti is set to resume giving evidence on Wednesday at the inquest into the suspected death of his wife, after counsel grilled him on several inconsistencies in his evidence on Tuesday.

Mr Koletti told counsel assisting Jason Downing SC that on the morning of her disappearance in November 2020, he assumed Ms Caddick had gone out to do some exercise.

Despite Mr Koletti telling police that it was typical of Ms Caddick to go for outside morning jogs, CCTV footage later revealed a different picture.

“Isn’t it the case that the month prior Ms Caddick had not once gone out to jog or walk?” Mr Downing asked him.

“Yeah that’s true she was jogging on the treadmill prior to that,” Mr Koletti said.

Inconsistencies in his story continued to unravel on Tuesday, as the court was played an interview on 7News’ Spotlight where Mr Koletti claimed he was up until 4am writing music.

But he told the inquest he had gone to bed with his wife before later getting up due to his sleep apnoea.

“The account you give media is markedly different to what you said today,” Mr Downing said.

“Is it?” Mr Koletti said.

When asked what had changed Mr Koletti said he had “sat down and had the proper time to get the truth to make it easy to understand”.

Despite being paid $150,000 for the Spotlight interview, Mr Koletti said his answers were not scripted or rehearsed.

He said he has always been truthful but admitted there may have been moments when his “wires were crossed” due to his concern and worry. 

He maintains he had no inkling his wife was defrauding family and friends of millions of dollars, nor did he ask her why federal police or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission was suddenly searching their Sydney eastern suburbs home.

“Does the truthful answer depend on who is asking it and why?” Mr Downing said.

“No,” Mr Koletti said

“Are there many truths?” Mr Downing said.

“There is one truth,” Mr Koletti said.

