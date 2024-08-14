Profit dips to $9.5b but Commonwealth Bank ups dividend

Australia’s biggest bank has made a $9.5 billion statutory profit for the year, down six per cent, but is raising its dividend.

The Commonwealth Bank’s cash net profit after tax for the 12 months to June 30 was $9.8 billion, down two per cent from 2023/24.

Net interest income dropped one per cent to $22.8 billion.

CBA will pay a $2.50 fully franked dividend, taking its full-year dividend to $4.65 per share, up three per cent from a year ago.

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said on Wednesday its net interest margin was 1.99 per cent, down eight basis points from 2023/24, mainly because of the impact of competition and deposit switching. Margins stabilised during the second half of the year.

CBA chief Matt Comyn says the bank is helping customers under financial pressure. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

“Our results demonstrate our continued focus on supporting our customers, our disciplined operational and strategic execution, and the strength of our balance sheet,” Mr Comyn said.

Despite higher interest rates, Commonwealth Bank’s loan impairment expenses fell sharply, dropping fell 28 per cent to $802 million.

CBA said this reflected its robust credit origination and underwriting practices, rising house prices and lower expected losses within consumer finance.

The percentage of customers more than 90 days behind on their loan payments ticked up, with home loans in arrears hitting their historical average rate of 0.65 per cent after dropping well below that in recent years.

The percentage of customers behind on their personal loans and credit card payments rose to slightly above their historical average levels, which CBA said reflects the impact on customers more susceptible to ongoing cost of living pressures.

CBA said it had 132,000 tailored payment arrangements to help customers manage their mortgage and consumer finance repayments and household budgets.

“Many Australians continue to be challenged by cost-of-living pressures and a fall in real household disposable income,” Mr Comyn said.

“For customers who are finding it tough, we can support them in lots of different ways – from helping them feel more in control, to easing the pressure with a repayment plan, or accessing a safety net or working capital to support their business.”

E&P Capital analyst Azib Khan said that CBA’s profit was broadly in line with expectations, with its net interest margin better than expected.

But the quality of its assets are deteriorating, particularly in its business banking and New Zealand divisions, Mr Khan said.

“We expect deteriorating asset quality metrics to weigh on sentiment,” he said.

CBA shares were up 0.4 per cent to $133 in the first hour of trading Wednesday.