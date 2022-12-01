Prosecutor drops Bruce Lehrmann rape case

Prosecutors are no longer pursuing sexual assault charges against the man accused of raping ex-Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.

Bruce Lehrmann was charged with sexual intercourse without consent and was on bail awaiting a new trial in the ACT Supreme Court after juror misconduct derailed the first.

Ms Higgins alleged Lehrmann raped her in March 2019 inside the office of former Liberal defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, who they worked for as staffers.

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold made the announcement he would not proceed on Friday morning, due to evidence detailing the effects of another trial on Ms Higgins’ mental health.

“I have recently received compelling evidence from two independent medical experts that the ongoing trauma associated with this prosecution presents a significant and unacceptable risk to the life of the complainant,” he said.

He said he still held the view that there was a reasonable prosecution of conviction, but the prosecution would not be pursued.

Mr Drumgold had previously indicated he would proceed with a retrial in February.