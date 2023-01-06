Proteas eye more than survival at the SCG

South Africa’s coaches will tell their batsmen to play for more than mere survival on the final two days of the SCG Test, as the Proteas fight to hold on for a face-saving draw.

Australia enter day four at 4-475 in their first innings after rain washed out all of Friday’s play, with the hosts keeping hope they can force a result and a 3-0 series sweep.

Their best chance of victory will be to claim a 200-run first-innings lead, enforce the follow-on and bowl South Africa out again to win the match.

The wet weather has meant Sydney’s pitch has not broken up as expected, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195 while Steve Smith posted a century on day two.

While a draw remains the most likely prospect, South Africa have not hit a score of beyond 275 – or survived 100 overs – in their past eight innings.

Regardless, Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons said his players must be thinking about more than merely batting time for a draw.

“It is very important,” he said. “You can easily go into that mindset that, ‘I am just trying to survive here’.

“We still have to have that positive mindset, it’s not just about survival for us.

“That doesn’t mean you need to be reckless. What Khawaja has done so well is he has stayed in his game plan.

“He was positive but he scored within his game plan. That will be the key for us.”

Khawaja indicated on Friday night he believed his team’s best chances of winning could be to bat on and post a higher first-innings score.

But South Africa believe they will be batting almost immediately on Saturday.

“If Khawaja wasn’t on 190-odd, then I would say they will declare straight away,” Sammons said.

“I suspect they might let him go out there and get that double, and then declare.

“If they do bat, it will be until that point where he gets that double and call it. But they could say team first, and call it straight away.”