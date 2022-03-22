AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored in South Africa's 5-271.
Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 90 as South Africa set Australia 272 to win their World Cup clash. Image by John Cowpland/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Proteas post 5-271 vs Aussies in World Cup

Ben McKay March 22, 2022

Australia’s unbeaten streak at the Women’s Cricket World Cup is under serious threat after South Africa tallied 5-271 in their innings on Tuesday.

Boosted by opener Laura Wolvaardt’s superb 90, the Proteas didn’t look back after being sent in by Meg Lanning at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

Late hitting from Sune Luus (52 off 51), Marizanne Kapp (30 off 21) and Chloe Tryon (17 off 9) means South Africa stand on the brink of their first ever ODI triumph over Australia.

Already secure as semi-finalists after five straight wins, Australia will chase 272 for a sixth victory and all but secure top spot in the eight-team group stage.

Meg Lanning’s side will need to repeat their heroics against India on Saturday, when they ran down 278 with three balls remaining at Eden Park.

For the first time at the tournament, Australia failed to take a wicket during the powerplay, as Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee tallied 0-41 on their way to an 88-run opening stand.

Worse for Australia, Ellyse Perry pulled up sore after three overs and left the field due to a back complaint.

The Australian camp say Perry will be fine to bat if needed, though World Cup rules dictate she cannot bat higher than seven.

Without Darcie Brown, rested for the third time in the tournament with Annabel Sutherland returning, Australia were unable to cut through the top order.

Legspinner Alana King made the breakthrough in the 20th over, trapping Lee in front, though Wolvaardt continued her fine form in New Zealand.

Australia’s spinners earned a temporary reprieve, denying South Africa a boundary for seven overs.

Wolvaardt kept accumulating, overtaking Rachael Haynes to be the World Cup’s leading runscorer.

She formed another mighty partnership, teaming with Sune Luus who slogged her way to a half-century off 48 balls.

Wolvaardt departed with South Africa at 3-209 when she holed out off Ash Gardner’s bowling, and Luus left the following over for 52.

Ash Gardner pulled off a superb one-handed hanger on the boundary to stop a six and dismiss power-hitter Mignon du Preez from launching beyond her 14 off 13 balls.

However, Kapp and Tryon put on 43 off the last four overs to make Australia’s task a formidable one.

None of the Aussie bowlers took more than a wicket, with King (1-35 off seven) looking the most dangerous.

