AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Reed mahoney
Ex-Parramatta star Reed Mahoney says NRL players are ready to take action if a CBA is not sorted. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Protest action looms as NRL locked in CBA talks

George Clarke February 9, 2023

Canterbury co-captain Reed Mahoney says NRL players are not afraid to take drastic action if the governing body doesn’t shift its position in the latest round of collective bargaining negotiations.

The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) and the NRL have been locked in talks over the last fortnight, with the players’ union giving League Central a deadline of Thursday evening to find middle ground.

If no such resolution is found the players, who have been irked by the fact an NRL staffer attempted to covertly record a meeting with chief executive Andrew Abdo, have vowed to take action.

Players have hinted at delaying kick-off times in a bid to disrupt broadcasters, covering the NRL badge on their jerseys and going on strike.

The biggest sticking point at the moment is the women’s CBA.

Male players are covered by the previous CBA, but the NRLW remains the only major code in Australia without one in place.

“The women’s game is growing rapidly and as men we need to support them,” Mahoney said on Thursday.

“We fully support them and they deserve to have a CBA.”

The RLPA is also keen to have access to better medical support funds for recently retired players as well as money to help support players into retirement.

“We don’t want it to go that far, but there’s been talk of it (strikes),” Mahoney said.

“There’s a battle at the moment and we players are standing tall and want what we believe is right for us.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.