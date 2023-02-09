Protest action looms as NRL locked in CBA talks

Canterbury co-captain Reed Mahoney says NRL players are not afraid to take drastic action if the governing body doesn’t shift its position in the latest round of collective bargaining negotiations.

The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) and the NRL have been locked in talks over the last fortnight, with the players’ union giving League Central a deadline of Thursday evening to find middle ground.

If no such resolution is found the players, who have been irked by the fact an NRL staffer attempted to covertly record a meeting with chief executive Andrew Abdo, have vowed to take action.

Players have hinted at delaying kick-off times in a bid to disrupt broadcasters, covering the NRL badge on their jerseys and going on strike.

The biggest sticking point at the moment is the women’s CBA.

Male players are covered by the previous CBA, but the NRLW remains the only major code in Australia without one in place.

“The women’s game is growing rapidly and as men we need to support them,” Mahoney said on Thursday.

“We fully support them and they deserve to have a CBA.”

The RLPA is also keen to have access to better medical support funds for recently retired players as well as money to help support players into retirement.

“We don’t want it to go that far, but there’s been talk of it (strikes),” Mahoney said.

“There’s a battle at the moment and we players are standing tall and want what we believe is right for us.”