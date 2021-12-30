Protest upheld, Ichi Ban on top of SydHob

Ichi Ban is the favourite to take the Sydney to Hobart handicap honours after rival Celestial copped a “devastating” time penalty for breaching race communication rules.

Celestial was penalised 40 minutes after a protest lodged by Ichi Ban and the race committee was upheld on Friday morning.

Celestial led Ichi Ban in overall standings after the pair arrived in Hobart on Wednesday mere minutes apart.

But it has been relegated to second behind Ichi Ban, though the result is yet to be formally declared.

Celestial skipper and owner Sam Haynes said while he respected the international jury’s decision it was a “very, very difficult penalty to swallow”.

“As far as I’m concerned, the decision stands. There’s nothing I can do about that,” he told reporters.

“It’s a devastating moment. I’ve been trying to win this race for 10 years.”

Both protests related to a race rule that requires competitors to keep constant radio contact.

The race committee was notified by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) on Monday night that a crew member aboard Celestial had activated a personal locator beacon (PLB).

The committee was unable to contact Celestial initially and called on Ichi Ban, which was sailing nearby, to contact the yacht by VHF radio.

Ichi Ban made contact about 90 minutes after the initial AMSA notification after releasing a flare which caught Celestial’s attention.

It was confirmed the PLB had been activated accidentally and AMSA was told to stand down search and rescue aircraft.

The jury found Celestial did not hear any attempts to contact her on VHF during the incident.

It ruled Ichi Ban did not alter its course as a result of the incident but did prepare and deploy two flares which “temporarily affected her performance”.

The race committee noted 12 other PLBs were accidentally activated during the race and in each case the boat responded within 25 minutes.

Haynes said his crew didn’t know it was unable to hear the radio and always raced with a safety-first approach.

“The problems with communication in this race were not just isolated to Celestial,” he said.

“I’ve been sailing bluewater racing now for a long time. It happens continuously.”

Haynes said he thanked Ichi Ban for setting off the flare and alerting them to the problem.

“I thought it was a gesture of good sportsmanship, and it was. But I didn’t realise we were going to be a) protested by them or b) be protested by the racing committee,” he said.

“It’s not actually good for the sport to have these technicalities, things that people are really going to find hard to understand.

“This is the most important race in Australia, potentially one of the most important races in the world, and this is the way it’s gone.”

Ichi Ban arrived in Hobart with its protest flag raised but skipper Matt Allen didn’t initially indicate whether one would be lodged.

It could become the first yacht to win back-to-back overall wins in 57 years.

In 2017, a successful protest over a near collision resulted in supermaxi Wild Oats XI copping a one-hour penalty and losing line honours to LDV Comanche.