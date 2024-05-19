AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pro-Palestine rally Melbourne
Police have clashed with protesters in front of Victoria's parliament. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Stand-off ends after rival protesters clash with police

Rachael Ward May 19, 2024

A tense stand-off in Melbourne has ended after pro-Palestine protesters clashed with police while attempting to breach a barrier between two rival demonstrations.

More than 1000 people attended an anti-Semitism demonstration outside state parliament on Sunday afternoon while hundreds of people turned out for a counter-protest further down the street.

The two groups were initially separated by dozens of police whose ranks quickly grew as tensions escalated across several hours.

Protesters clash at Melbourne rally
 Tensions ran high as police kept demonstrators apart in Melbourne. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS 

At least one person briefly went over the police barrier, with several others unsuccessfully trying to get past officers.

Police lined up several rows deep as the demonstrations went on, with officers from the mounted branch venturing out into the pro-Palestine protest at one point.

Outside parliament, more than 1000 people including some waving Israeli flags attended a separate rally organisers said was intended to promote social cohesion and stand against hate and anti-Semitism.

Former Victorian premier Ted Baillieu, state Liberal MP David Southwick and political figure Warren Mundine were among those who attended the rally organised by a “Christian grassroots movement”.

Police and protesters clash at Melbourne rally
 Demonstrators have unsuccessfully tried to get past police during a rowdy protest in Melbourne. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS 

A video message from Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was played to the crowd.

“In the battle against anti-Semitism in Australia, I say to Australians of Jewish faith, you are not alone,” Mr Dutton said in the message.

“The fight will not be yours alone.”

Police previously warned they would have a highly visible presence.

“Victoria Police respects the right for people to protest lawfully however we ask that they do so peacefully without impacting the broader community,” a spokesperson said.

Police and protesters at Melbourne rally
 Police warned they would have a highly visible presence at protests in Melbourne’s CBD. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS 

Trams were stopped from entering the area outside Parliament and the top end of Bourke Street, which is usually bustling on a weekend. 

Several members of the public were seen enjoying a meal at hospitality venues located between the two demonstrations as loud music and chants rang out through the city.

Earlier in the day, protest group Free Palestine Melbourne posted a message to social media urging supporters to exercise caution and avoid the anti-Semitism demonstrators who they warned could “provoke violent confrontation”.

The crowd at the pro-Palestine demonstration chanted phrases including “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

