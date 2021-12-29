Protests hang over Syd-Hob handicap chance

Two protests have been lodged against one of the leading Sydney-to-Hobart race handicap title contenders, NSW yacht Celestial.

Celestial, skippered and owned by Sam Haynes, is mere minutes in front of Ichi Ban on the overall corrected standings after the pair crossed the finish line close together on Wednesday afternoon.

Organisers on Wednesday night indicated two protests had been lodged against Celestial, one by Ichi Ban and one by the race committee.

Both protests refer to race sailing instruction 31.4 which states “all boats shall maintain a continuous listening watch on VHF Channel 16 for the duration of their race”.

The protests will be heard before an international jury at the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania on Thursday afternoon.

The race committee’s protest identifies a 90-minute period on the night of December 27 when Celestial was unable to be contacted by VHF channel 16 despite numerous attempts via different means.

Contact was eventually made after flares were used to get the crew’s attention.

“Of particular concern was the lack of response on CH16 (VHF) by Celestial throughout the incident,” the protest reads.

More than 40 yachts remain at sea on Thursday morning, including White Bay 6 Azzurro which is atop the overall handicap leaderboard on its projected finish time.

Celestial and Ichi Ban, which is gunning for rare back-back-back overall victories, are in second and third spot respectively.

Ichi Ban arrived in Hobart with its red protest flag raised, although skipper Matt Allen did not initially indicate whether one would be lodged.

In 2017, a successful protest over a near collision resulted in supermaxi Wild Oats XI copping a one-hour penalty and losing line honours to LDV Comanche.

Monaco-flagged Black Jack claimed line honours this year ahead of LawConnect and Hong Kong’s SHK Scallywag 100 in the slowest winning time since 2004.

Rough seas across the first two days of racing took a big toll on this year’s fleet, with 37 of the starting field of 88 yachts forced to retire.

Tasmanian yacht Sidewinder is on track to win the new two-handed category.