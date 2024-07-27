Protests loom as PM set to address Labor faithful

A site once earmarked for uranium mining will be added to Kakadu National Park “once and for all” to ensure its cultural heritage is protected, Anthony Albanese will announce.

The prime minister will unveil the plan to protect the Jabiluka site in the Northern Territory during a speech at the NSW Labor state conference on Saturday, with pro-Palestine activists expected to disrupt proceedings.

Protesters also targeted the Victorian state Labor conference in May, breaching security and interrupting speeches.

Pro-Palestine activists also disrupted the Victorian state Labor conference in May. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS

The Jabiluka decision will end years of uncertainty for traditional owners who have fought for decades to protect the land.

Energy Resources Australia, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, had applied for a 10-year lease renewal on the Jabiluka uranium mine, which the company previously held for 42 years.

But it was knocked back on Friday, with the lease set to expire on August 11.

The Jabiluka area, which is in the surrounds of Kakadu National Park, is home to some of the oldest rock art in the world.

Mr Albanese will detail the government’s plans to begin the process of incorporating the site to the national park.

“This means there will never be mining at Jabiluka,” he is expected to tell delegates.

“Our government will be working with the traditional owners to make Jabiluka part of Kakadu National Park, once and for all.”

In 2017, archaeologists discovered axes and sharpening tools dating back tens of thousands of years at the Jabiluka site.

The area’s historical significance is a reminder of the “extraordinary privilege all of us have, to share this continent with the world’s oldest continuous culture” Mr Albanese will tell attendees.

“The Mirrar people have loved and cared for their land for more than 60,000 years.

“Our government will work with them to keep it safe for all time.”

The Northern Territory government declared special reserve status over the Jabiluka area in May.

This prevents any future applications for the grant of a mineral title over the Jabiluka area once the existing lease expires.

Mirarr people have long opposed any mining in the area, holding protests in the late 1990s and early 2000s when more than 5000 people travelled to Kakadu to prevent uranium mining at Jabiluka.

Mirarr traditional owners have been campaigning for decades to protect their country. Image by HANDOUT/Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation

NSW Premier Chris Minns is due to speak at the weekend-long conference at Sydney Town Hall on Sunday.

He will be the first Labor premier to front the NSW ALP conference since 2009.

Delegates will be able to debate policy with the government set to justify its performance and policies to its members.