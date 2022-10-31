AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
CENTRELINK STOCK
Two public servants will face questions at the robodebt royal commission hearing. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Public servants to front robodebt inquiry

Maeve Bannister November 1, 2022

Senior public servants involved in the design and implementation of the Centrelink robodebt scheme will front a royal commission into its failures.

The Albanese government initiated the inquiry into the scheme which was designed under the Liberal-National coalition to recover debt from welfare recipients.

The scheme was rolled out in 2015 and recovered more than $750 million from nearly 400,000 people after falsely accusing them of owing the government money.

Debt notices were issued by a process called income averaging, which compared people’s reported income with tax office figures.

But questions over the legality of this calculation method were raised as early as 2014.

Lawyer Anne Pulford and former assistant director Mark Jones, public servants within the Department of Social Services that oversaw the scheme, are due to provide evidence on Tuesday.

Senior counsel assisting the commission Justin Greggery on Monday revealed the department knew about the potential illegality of the scheme well before a pilot program was initiated.

Mr Greggery told the commission legal advice was not sought from the solicitor-general before the scheme was implemented.

Instead, the departments responsible for overseeing the scheme sought internal legal advice.

“That advice raised significant questions about the legality of the scheme,” Mr Greggery said.

He said the advice raised concerns about the proposed approach by the department to determine a social security debt. 

In December 2014, the social services department received advice that “the proposal to smooth a debt amount over an annual or other defined period may not be consistent with the legislative framework”. 

Submissions to the inquiry are open until February 2023 with a final report due by mid-April.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.