AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Will Pucovski is ready to make a comeback to cricket.
Will Pucovski is closing in on a return to cricket after an absence because of concussion issues. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Pucovski excited about return to cricket

Oliver Caffrey December 29, 2021

Will Pucovski has detailed his frustrating battle with concussion but the Victorian batter remains on track for a low-key return to cricket in January.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since suffering his 10th concussion during a training session in October.

A hit to the head in the nets cost Australia’s young batting star any chance of being involved in the Ashes this summer.

Pucovski impressed with 62 on Test debut against India in January, but a shoulder injury and more concussion issues have kept his promising international career to just one appearance.

In a candid discussion during a BBL commentary stint, Pucovski explained he had no fears about facing short-pitched bowling.

“The thing that can confuse me sometimes is you get this big storyline about ‘he can’t play the short ball’,” Pucovski told the Seven Network.

“In every (Sheffield) Shield game I play, as soon as I get to 10 or 15 it’s the short ball plan because I’ve obviously had this history.

“I have been quite successful against it, playing a lot of cricket.

“I’m quite confident with how I go about it. 

“I just find it more frustrating when I do get hit, I do get symptoms a lot of the time.

“That’s the thing I guess gets to me the most because I’m sitting there going, ‘I would just love to get hit and I keep batting’.”

Pucovski will line-up for Melbourne in Victorian Premier Cricket in coming weeks in a bid to build enough momentum ahead of the return of Shield cricket after the BBL finishes on January 28.

“I can’t wait to get myself out of the nets,” he said.

“It will be good to get match action and get back into it.”

In 24 first-class matches, Pucovski averages 53.41 with six centuries and a highest score of 255 not out.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.