Push for lawmakers to weigh climate impacts on kids

An independent senator is pushing to ensure his colleagues consider climate change impacts on young people when deciding whether to approve major fossil fuel projects.

ACT independent senator David Pocock will introduce a bill to legislate a duty of care, adding two conditions to laws covering the financing and approval of large developments.

Politicians will need to consider the likely harm any additional pollution caused by the projects would have on the health and wellbeing of children and future generations.

Senator Pocock said his legislation plugged an important gap in climate laws.

“We should be thinking about young people when we make decisions. I want to be part of a parliament and more importantly a country that takes this responsibility seriously,” he said.

Lower house independent Zali Steggall said it should be a matter of first principle for the government to ensure the environment is safe and productive for future generations.

“Legislation that imposes a duty of care in that decision making so this generation doesn’t put its self interest above the interests of future generations is absolutely important,” she said.

Ms Steggall also called for greater action from the government to prepare for what is expected to be a scorching hot summer.

“We’re seeing from all over Europe, images of more communities fleeing for their lives from this climate, fossil fuel crisis,” she said.

“We’ve written to the prime minister and the minister for climate change asking for urgent action and escalation of Australia’s response to this crisis.

“In particular, there must be an increase in mitigation and addressing these risks so we do keep Australians safe.”

Independent MP Allegra Spender said young Australians were red hot with anger over inaction on climate change.

“The government wants you to believe they’re doing enough and they’re absolutely not – this is the time for change,” she said.

Senator Pocock drafted the bill alongside climate activist Anjali Sharma, lead litigant in a 2020 court case against the federal government.

A federal court judge found the government had a duty of care to young people when considering fossil fuel projects but that decision was overturned on appeal.

Ms Sharma said the bill had come after years of advocacy from young people.

“The past few years have seen climate disasters and temperatures that have broken records,” she said.

“The government can either act in accordance with its duty to young people and deliver us a safe and liveable future or set us on a path to climate catastrophe.”

The bill will need the support of the government and the Greens to pass the Senate.