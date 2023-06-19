AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A cannabis plant.
Bills to legalise the personal use of cannabis will be introduced in three Australian states. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Push to legalise personal marijuana use in NSW, Vic, WA

Duncan Murray June 20, 2023

Bills to legalise the personal use of cannabis will be simultaneously introduced in three Australian state parliaments.

The Legalise Cannabis Party will introduce legislation into the upper houses of the NSW, Victoria and West Australian parliaments to legalise the personal possession and use of cannabis for adults.

Legalise Cannabis NSW MP Jeremy Buckingham says it’s the first time in Australian legislative history the same bill will be introduced in three state parliaments on the same day.

“It’s time to take cannabis supply and quality control out of the hands of organised crime and make the needs of the community, patients and consumers a priority,” he said.

The legislation would make it legal for adults to possess and share cannabis and for a household to grow up to six plants.

“Prohibition has failed, cost taxpayers billions, choked our courts unnecessarily,” Mr Buckingham said.

“It’s now time for sensible and responsible cannabis law reform, which the majority of Australians now support.”

The proposed changes would not allow people under 18 to access cannabis or allow people to drive while impaired by cannabis.

In 2020 the ACT became the only jurisdiction to decriminalise the personal use of cannabis, allowing adults to grow up to two cannabis plants per person and four per household.

The ACT legislation is the model for the changes being proposed.

More than 700,000 arrests have been made in Australia for cannabis-related offences since 2010, with the cannabis black market estimated by police to generate $8 billion a year to organised crime groups.

Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP Rachel Payne said cannabis laws disproportionately criminalised young people, indigenous people and culturally diverse communities.

“These laws currently cause real harm to marginalised groups, and we should as a society come together to do something about it,” she said.

“It’s time our governments reformed outdated laws, in line with community expectations.”

The legislation is unlikely to be debated until later in the year.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.