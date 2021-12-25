AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A patient being checked for skin cancers at a Sydney clinic
Treating less lethal but more common keratinocyte cancers costs Australia $1.3 billion a year. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Push for more skin cancer research dollars

AAP December 26, 2021

Investing in skin cancer prevention not only saves lives but could also significantly cut Australia’s almost $2 billion treatment bill, experts say.

While systemic melanoma treatments cost the federal government about $500 million in 2020-21, recent data shows those for far less lethal but more common keratinocyte cancers represent a $1.3 billion annual burden.

The findings are contained in a new paper outlining recent studies into the economics of skin cancer prevention published in the peer-reviewed journal Public Health Research and Practice.

Lead author Associate Professor Louisa Gordon of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute says the huge financial impost exists despite the fact most cancers are avoidable and curable.

Even so, there has been no national investment in skin cancer prevention in Australia for over a decade.

The review, which analysed evidence from two Australian studies, shows primary prevention interventions are highly cost-effective: every dollar spent on prevention, returns two to four times the investment.

It also found regular sun protection to be more effective in reducing skin cancers in the general population than early detection through mass screening.

“What our paper shows is that while skin cancer is a major burden on our health system, prevention does work,” Prof Gordon said.

“It’s a really important reminder to put on your hat and sunscreen when you hit the beach this summer.”

She says further evaluation is needed of the relative benefits of measures including workplace shade, personal protective wear and school-based protective clothing.

Regulation to reduce the price of approved sunscreen products could be another way to increase protection, given the average Australian uses only 33 teaspoons of sunscreen a year, or less than one a week.

The study’s authors noted one teaspoon of sunscreen protects just one limb for two hours.

Public Health Research and Practice is published quarterly online by the Sax Institute.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.