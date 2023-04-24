AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy in Adelaide.
Minister Pat Conroy (centre) says Australia will also work on a continuous production line of ships. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Push for navy fleet to work in tandem with nuclear subs

Dominic Giannini April 25, 2023

Australia will take stock of its naval fleet to ensure it is ready to work alongside nuclear-powered submarines more effectively once they arrive. 

A review of the surface fleet will be conducted in the latter half of this year.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the review will ensure the fleet is fit for purpose when the submarines arrive next decade. 

Mr Conroy said Australia would also work towards having a continuous production line of ships.

“The structure of the Royal Australian Navy … was established before we acquired nuclear-powered submarines,” he told ABC TV.

“The submarines are enormously powerful. They are great at hunting other submarines and projecting power. It is appropriate to think about, do we have the right structure?”

The review will be led by retired US Vice Admiral William Hilarides, retired Australian vice admiral Stuart Mayer and former senior public servant Rosemary Huxtable.

A major review of Australia’s defence posture found the force was not fit for purpose in the “missile age”.

The independent analysis of the defence structure has led to the government cancelling some land-based contracts to focus on precise, long-range missiles and landing craft that are able to deploy Australian power.

The strategic review noted Australia could no longer rely on its isolated geography to provide enough warning in the event of a major attack.

“More countries are able to project combat power across greater ranges,” it said, noting that warfare domains also included space and cyber.

Nuclear-powered submarines and more precise missiles will underpin Australia’s long-range capabilities.

Security expert John Blaxland said Australia’s diesel submarine fleet was becoming obsolete due to how easily they can be detected.

“Satellite surveillance coupled with artificial intelligence and drones (make them) detectable once you stick your snort up for recharging,” he told AAP.

“If you want to go anywhere, even to get to Melbourne or Darwin, you are detectable. Our once stealthy submarines are no longer stealthy.”

Comparatively, nuclear submarines do not need to surface to recharge. 

The opposition has criticised the government for kicking the can down the road after it announced the inaugural defence strategy would be unveiled next year. 

“If we are in such a dangerous strategic period, as we all agree that we are, we have lost another year of defence preparedness without a guiding strategic document,” opposition defence spokesman Andrew Hastie said. 

The former SAS soldier also criticised the government for reallocating money to new projects instead of boosting overall funding.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.