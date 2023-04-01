Push for prison budgets to be spent keeping people out

It costs more than $330 a day to keep someone in prison.

But a holistic criminal justice strategy is hoping to divert some of the $5.4 billion a year spent locking people up into community programs that help them stay on the straight and narrow.

Justice reinvestment operates by funnelling funds from corrections budgets otherwise spent on imprisonment into local community-led initiatives that address the underlying drivers of crime and thereby reduce contact with the system.

The ongoing support for such projects in Australia is shared by many Indigenous leaders including Rodney Dillion, a Palawa elder and advisor to Amnesty International Australia.

“Justice reinvestment is at the heart of how to address the over-representation of Indigenous children in the criminal justice system,” he says.

“It’s about Indigenous-led solutions by local people in local areas”.

Justice reinvestment originated in the United States in the early 2000’s as a response to the massive growth in incarceration rates there in the previous three decades.

In 2009, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commissioner Tom Calma advocated for the strategy, emphasising the importance of imprisonment as a last resort, rather than the go-to first solution.

Geoffrey Winters, CEO of Just Reinvest NSW – the peak justice reinvestment body in the state, says programs work when there are genuine partnerships between community and government informed by data.

“Ultimately, wanting to see a reduction in the interaction between Aboriginal communities and the criminal justice system, how you will get there, will look entirely different in each community,” he tells AAP.

The way Just Reinvest NSW projects are shaped is entirely dependent upon what a community needs and wants to focus on.

In Mount Druitt, in Sydney’s West, programs include learning to drive, OzTag, youth support from police custody, a bail project and a community fines action plan to help keep young local people out of prison.

Last year, the Albanese government committed to a historic First Nations justice package worth $99 million, in its first budget. It was the largest commonwealth commitment of its type, ever.

The money included $81 million for 30 community-led justice reinvestment initiatives Australia-wide and to establish an independent national justice reinvestment unit.

It featured another $13 million to help boost the capacity of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service to provide culturally appropriate assistance in coronial inquiries.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus agrees that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are over-represented at every point in the justice system.

“Turning the tide on the unacceptably high rate of incarceration and deaths in custody is a key priority for the Albanese government,” he says.

Catherine Liddle, who is the chief executive of SNAICC – Voice for our children, the peak body for Indigenous children in out-of-home care, is convinced justice reinvestment works and says the projects Just Reinvest NSW have been running are showing results.

“We know in communities like Bourke (in north western NSW) we’ve seen significant gains … and it certainly needs to be something that’s high on everybody’s radar,” she says.

“I think one of the easiest ways to do this is to put your weight behind the Aboriginal community controlled services because they really are at the forefront of decision making and delivering services that are responsive to the needs of families that they were built by.

“So, what we need to be doing is looking more at what community-owned solutions there are.”

Across the country, justice reinvestment projects are already showing results.

In Western Australia, the McGowan government has sought to reduce the state’s high rate of Aboriginal incarceration by financing First Nations-led justice reinvestment initiatives including Olabud Doogathu and the Yiriman Project in the Kimberley.

In the Northern Territory, the 2018 Groote Archipelago Local Decision-Making Agreement provided the Anindilyakwa people with control over law and justice on Groote Eylandt.

Since the agreement, the traditional owners have overseen a range of community-led youth justice initiatives focused on diversion and early intervention.

They include intensive mentoring for early intervention with at-risk young people; integration into training and work experience opportunities; community involvement in dispute resolution processes; and plans for a bush rehabilitation camp.

According to Smarter Justice: A better way of doing justice in the NT, a report released by the Insight Centre in March, there has been a 95 per cent reduction in youth crime on Groote Eylandt over the past five years.

“346 offences were recorded in 2018-19 compared to just 17 in 2021-22,” it says.

“Groote Eylandt provides a clear case of the benefits of local decision-making in remote communities and evidence that community-led initiatives to divert and support are effective solutions to reducing youth crime.”