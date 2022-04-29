AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A file photo of Gabrielle Williams
Victorian Minister for Women Gabrielle Williams says more women are needed in local government. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • civil and public service

Push for women in Vic local governments

Mibenge Nsenduluka April 29, 2022

More women are being encouraged to enter local government amid a growing push for gender equity.

Applications will soon open for the Victoria’s Women Leading Locally program, supporting aspiring local councillors.

Victorians set a national record last year by electing 272 women to local government positions, but women still make up just 43.8 per cent of councillors.

The state government has set a goal for 50 per cent representation by 2025.

The Gender Equality Advisory Committee, established last year to help the government reach the target, backs the program.

“Through this program, women will be breaking the bias and achieving goals for gender equality,” co-chair and MP Juliana Addison said.

The program is designed to help women develop leadership skills and give them the knowledge to run a successful local government campaign.

Women from diverse backgrounds, including Indigenous people and LGBTQI members, as well as women living with disability are encouraged to participate.

The program will also target women in regional areas and municipalities where women are under-represented.

There are places for 120 women over the next two years, ahead of the next council elections in 2024.

“It is vital we increase the number of women in local government, particularly from under-represented groups – so that our council representatives reflect the diversity of the community they serve,” Minister for Women Gabrielle Williams said.

Applications open on May 12.

