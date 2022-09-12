Push to continue surgery on public holiday

Many public hospitals have been instructed to continue with elective surgeries scheduled for next week’s national public holiday to commemorate the Queen’s life.

The holiday on Thursday, September 22 has caused some confusion and consternation among businesses and medical groups across the country worried about their ability to cope at such short notice.

The Australian Medical Association is concerned about the impact on surgeries, with hospitals already under strain due to a backlog caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The public holiday was announced on Sunday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday Australian time.

A national memorial service will be held in the Great Hall at Parliament House in Canberra and broadcast across the country on the day.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says people booked for surgery on September 22 should assume it will proceed unless they are contacted by the hospital concerned.

The NSW government is already spending almost $1 billion to fast-track elective surgeries because of the backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Hazzard has instructed NSW Health to encourage all local health districts to retain as much of their planned elective surgery as possible, subject to staff availability.

“It is my role to ensure our hospitals continue to perform necessary activity where possible, while also respecting the protocols that have been put in place to mark this special day,” Mr Hazzard said in a statement.

NSW Health is also working with private hospitals to ensure everyone gets the procedures they need as soon as possible, he added.

In response to the concerns raised, Mr Albanese said on Monday that medical procedures would go ahead.

“The idea that operations don’t occur during public holidays, is of course, not correct,” he said.

“Medical procedures are always a priority.”

Asked about the snap holiday’s impact on businesses, Mr Albanese said the holiday and commemoration was an appropriate response to an historic occasion.

He noted essential services remained open on public holidays, confirming that penalty rates apply for workers as for other public holidays.

In South Australia, retail trading hours will be similar to Anzac Day, which means shops must stay closed until midday as a mark of respect.

“Given the unavoidably late notice of this decision, there will be some disruption for some South Australians,” Premier Peter Malinauskas said in a statement.

Larger shops in Adelaide and the suburbs will be able to open from 12pm to 9pm and workers will receive public holiday penalty rates, in accordance with employment agreements. SA schools and banks will be closed.

The SA government said it was still working through arrangements in public hospitals to ensure as many elective surgeries can take place as possible.

But it noted this was being complicated by the closure of schools and childcare centres, impacting health workers’ ability to go to work.

Patients with bookings at SA public hospitals for September 22 are being told by the government not to contact their hospital until arrangements are finalised, which will be by Friday.

In Victoria, the day will be a normal trading day, as would be the case for Grand Final Friday, Boxing Day and other public holidays.

“Employers and employees seeking information about their rights and responsibilities regarding public holidays should seek advice from their business organisations or relevant unions,” the government said.

The Victorian government also announced the public holiday to mark the sovereign’s birthday on the second Monday in June will now be known as the King’s Birthday, instead of the Queen’s Birthday.

Queensland’s health department said on Monday it was still seeking advice on surgery and other arrangements.