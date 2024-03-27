AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Union members on strike
Social work students are struggling to finish their degrees due to financial stress. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
  • education

Push to end poverty for students devoted to the poor

John Kidman March 27, 2024

A push is on to compensate university students required to complete months of unpaid placements while ironically training to help society’s most vulnerable.

One in five social work undergraduates are withdrawing from study due to financial stress, according to research commissioned by the Australian Council of Heads of Social Work Education (ACHSWE).

The Per Capita Report reveals that students face a thousand hours of placements, or the equivalent of six months’ full-time work, without pay.

“Students can’t afford to complete an already expensive degree and forgo their paid job for months,” Australian Services Union secretary Angus McFarland said.

“Unpaid placements are an issue of poverty, equity and gender equality – most social work students are women and many are mature aged and have caring responsibilities.”

A coalition of students, academics and union representatives are calling for an end to the practice and consideration of a government-funded stipend issued by employers.

“In a sector riddled with workforce shortages, unpaid work placements risk the loss of future staff in vital services including family violence, homelessness and disability,” Mr McFarland said.

“We need the federal government to seriously consider the options presented to them and act swiftly on the best solution for social work students – our future community heroes.”

ACHSWE representative Professor Christine Morley says unpaid placements also have huge consequences for the future of tertiary education.

“Social work students experience a significant reduction in income resulting in a real poverty trap with some struggling to afford rent and basic necessities,” she said.

“It’s resulting in students delaying taking placements and dropping out of their courses altogether.

Per Capita executive director Emma Dawson said research recommended the government stipend be paid in the first instance to employer-hosts as this was the most equitable, inclusive, effective and legislatively simple of the examined models.

