RUSSIA UKRAINE CONFLICT
Australia has targeted the daughters of Russia's president Vladimir Putin with sanctions. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • politics

Putin’s daughters, senators sanctioned

Dominic Giannini April 22, 2022

Australia has sanctioned and slapped travel bans on more than 140 Russian senators, President Vladimir Putin’s two daughters, and the daughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

It follows similar moves by the United States and the United Kingdom at the start of April. 

Mr Putin’s daughters Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, 37, and Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova, 36, are described by the US as a tech executive who supports the Russian government and defence industry, and the leader of state-funded programs receiving billions of dollars from the Kremlin.

The US believes some of Mr Putin’s assets have been hidden by family members.

Mr Lavrov’s daughter, Ekaterina Sergeevna Vinokurova, holds both Russian and US citizenship.

