PwC logo.
Jim Chalmers has slammed PwC over findings it was calculating in using confidential information. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PwC breach of trust ‘deeply disappointing’: Chalmers

Tess Ikonomou June 22, 2023

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has labelled findings that consulting firm PwC was calculating in using confidential information for clients as “deeply disappointing”.

A parliamentary committee found PwC engaged in a “calculated” breach of trust by using confidential information for tax avoidance.

Dr Chalmers refused to say whether a list of names involved with the leak should be released, which the Greens have previously attempted to do.

“It is a deeply disappointing breach of trust, completely unacceptable,” he told ABC radio on Thursday.

“What’s happened here is we’ve seen the consultation process trashed and we need to get to the bottom of it.”

The treasurer said the committee had a number of parliamentary processes to get information, as do the Australian Federal Police, who are investigating the scandal.

“We will get to the bottom of this, and we will make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” he said. 

Asked if the leak should be referred to the new anti-corruption watchdog, Dr Chalmers said he understood people were “filthy” about the breach.

“It’s not for us necessarily to refer it,” he said. 

“It makes a lot of sense to have this committee process running, to have the AFP referral from the Treasury, and all of the other things that we are doing.”

