AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Qantas 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft (file image)
Qantas says it will continue to use Darwin for direct flights to London until at least June. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • air transport

Qantas extends Darwin-London flights

Tim Dornin February 15, 2022

Qantas will continue to use Darwin as the departure point for its direct flights to London amid ongoing uncertainty on when Western Australia will lift its COVID-19 border restrictions.

When international travel resumed in November last year, the airline temporarily re-routed its Perth to London service through the Territory capital.

The Perth service was scheduled to return in April, but with the WA government yet to confirm a reopening date for the state, Qantas says it will continue to operate out of Darwin until at least June this year.

The Sydney to London service will also transit through Darwin instead of Singapore.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said the extension to the Darwin service provided the Territory with an opportunity to capitalise on pent-up international inbound travel demand.

“This extension through to at least mid-June means the Top End has several months to properly leverage the opening up of Australia’s borders to all tourists,” Mr Joyce said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It’s a great opportunity to encourage thousands of visitors to stop off in Darwin to see what the NT has to offer.”

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the government had also secured a deal with Qantas to establish a new base in Darwin for its 94-seat Embraer 190 aircraft.

Mr Gunner said up to 200 jobs were expected to be created under the 30-month agreement, including pilots, cabin crew and aircraft maintenance positions. 

The Territory government will invest up to $3.6 million in training, marketing and promotion, as well as incentives to attract workers to be based in the area.

Qantas has announced plans to launch E190 routes from Darwin to Adelaide, Canberra, Cairns and Townsville by the end of March.

“We are working in partnership with Qantas to deliver more jobs, cheaper fares and more flight routes for Territorians,” Mr Gunner said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.