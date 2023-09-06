AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A file photo of a Qantas plane
Qantas is expected to remain in a strong economic position despite negative publicity. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Qantas on schedule to fly through flak and keep soaring

Kat Wong September 7, 2023

The future of Qantas looks bright despite a recent storm of PR disasters that have caught the federal government in its wake.

Moody’s Investors Service vice president Ian Chitterer said the carrier remained well positioned despite a turbulent fortnight marked by the early resignation of its chief executive, a potential $250 million fine from the consumer watchdog for selling cancelled flights and a heated senate grilling from all sides of parliament. 

Mr Chitterer said the airline’s strong business performance, robust demand, billions of dollars in liquidity and other financial boons meant the company’s credit profile had “never looked stronger”.

“While at a headline level, the ACCC allegations have resulted in significant negative publicity … we expect Qantas to remain well positioned from a credit perspective,” he said.

Mr Chitterer praised Alan Joyce’s expedited exit and said it allowed the airline to start afresh with Vanessa Hudson as the new CEO and the board could focus “on what is required to move forward”.

The airline’s share price closed up 1.1 per cent to $5.70 on Wednesday, the first day its shares finished higher in more than a week. 

The federal opposition has criticised the government for protecting Qantas from competition and not being transparent over a decision to reject Qatar Airways’ bid to add extra Australian routes. 

The government has resisted calls for the decision to be revoked.

Transport Minister Catherine King told parliament she “routinely met with the CEOs of all of the airlines, airports and peak bodies”, but those who lobbied her over the Qatar decision were from Virgin Australia.

She said the final decision was based on the national interest.

“I was well aware of different stakeholders’ views when I took the decision,” she said on Wednesday.

Ms King labelled coalition critics hypocrites for their dealings with the Middle Eastern airline.

Qatar Airways went to the previous government’s transport minister Michael McCormack in 2018 to make a bid for an extra seven routes. 

But the coalition government took four years to decide on allowing the flights.

The issue will be explored by a Senate inquiry initiated by the coalition.

The committee will meet on Thursday and is expected to invite submissions from past and present Qantas CEOs, other airlines, airports, economists, the Qatari ambassador, the consumer watchdog and the Productivity Commission. 

The inquiry report is expected by October.

