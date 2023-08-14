AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Noel Pearson, Dean Parkin, Alan Joyce and Anthony Albanese
Noel Pearson, Dean Parkin, Alan Joyce and Anthony Albanese help launch the new Yes23 logo. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • indigenous people

Qantas seeks sky-high support for Indigenous voice

Tess Ikonomou August 14, 2023

Qantas has emblazoned the Yes23 campaign logo on three of its aircraft to back the Indigenous voice being enshrined in the constitution.

Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce on Monday announced the aircraft will take to the skies with the logo, as part of the airline’s longstanding commitment to reconciliation.

“We’re supporting the Yes23 campaign because we believe a formal voice to government will help close the gap for First Nations people in important areas like health, education and employment,” he said.

The livery will be carried on a Qantas Boeing 737, a QantasLink Dash 8 turboprop and a Jetstar Airbus A320.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese launched the airline’s ‘yes’ campaign in Sydney, praising Qantas for backing reconciliation since the 1960s.

“Qantas has shown the importance of extending ourselves, of reaching higher,” he said.

The airline is among a host of businesses, including Australia’s major banks, Wesfarmers, Woolworths, and Rio Tinto to back the ‘yes’ case in the voice referendum.

AFL legend Adam Goodes spoke of his family history, noting his mother was once considered flora and fauna before the inclusion of Indigenous people in the national census.

“I was able to have all of the rights that all Australians have, be able to have that fair go,” he said. 

“That’s what we want for all Indigenous Australians … and that vote at the end of the year really gives us an opportunity for Australia to come together to make sure that that can happen.”

Indigenous leader Noel Pearson said the ‘yes’ case would leave no stone unturned, especially in states such as Queensland where support was softer.

“We’re working energetically throughout the state, throughout the suburbs of Brisbane, in the mosques, on the beaches,” he said. 

Mr Pearson said Queensland was a special state because it was home to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“We need to win Queensland and I believe the people of Queensland are gonna join us in this positive opportunity that we have,” he said.

Yes23’s campaign director Dean Parkin said the voice would have a practical, real impact on the lives of Indigenous people.

“This is a very, very good deal for the nation and I think this is a deal the nation is going to gleefully accept in a couple of months time with a very strong ‘yes’ vote,” he said.

Resources Minister Madeleine King told a forum in Perth more private sector firms should back the ‘yes’ campaign and seek to “forge genuine partnerships with indigenous communities”.

While Labor supports the voice being enshrined in the constitution, the Liberals back legislated local and regional voices.

Coalition partners the Nationals have concerns about the merits of a “regional voice”.

Marcus Stewart, for the Uluru Dialogue, said the rift between the Liberals and Nationals revealed the “bad faith behaviour typical of the ‘no’ campaign”.

“The only way to ensure First Nations peoples can have more say over policies affecting us is to vote ‘yes’ in the referendum,” he said.

Australians are expected to vote in the referendum in October, with the prime minister signalling the formal start of the ballot process within weeks.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.