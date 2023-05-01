AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Alan Joyce
Outgoing Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce will be replaced by chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • business (general)

Qantas unveils replacement for retiring chief Joyce

Peter Bodkin and Derek Rose
May 2, 2023

Alan Joyce will retire as head of Qantas after 15 years at the helm to be replaced by the national carrier’s financial chief.

The airline announced on Tuesday that the role of chief executive and managing director would go to chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson once Mr Joyce retires in November.

Qantas chairman Richard Goyder said the appointment came after a rigorous selection process and allowed for a smooth transition following Mr Joyce’s long tenure.

“Vanessa has a deep understanding of this business after almost three decades in a range of roles both onshore and offshore, across commercial, customer and finance,” he said.

“She has a huge amount of airline experience and she’s an outstanding leader.”

Mr Goyder also paid tribute to the outgoing chief executive’s leadership, saying he had left the airline well-positioned and in a strong financial position.

“Much of the credit for the bright future in front of Qantas goes to Alan,” Mr Goyder said.

Mr Joyce said he had extended his time as Qantas chief executive at the board’s request to see through the airline’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

“Now that we’re on the other side of that crisis it’s a logical time for me to step down,” he said.

Ms Hudson has served as the airline’s chief financial officer since 2019 and has filled a series of Qantas executive roles during her almost-30-year career at the carrier.

She said it was an honour to be asked to lead the airline and was focused on delivering for customers, employees and shareholders.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Owen Birrell said Ms Hudson was the logical choice as the most suitable and appropriate candidate.

“She has been involved in developing group strategy for the last five years and also led the fleet selection process in 2022 for the renewal of the domestic jet aircraft fleet,” Mr Birrell said.

Her market-facing job as the airline’s chief financial officer since October 2019 will have prepared her well for the “very public” role as Qantas CEO, he added.

Mr Joyce, who was born in Ireland, took the helm at Qantas in November 2008 after previously heading its budget subsidiary, Jetstar.

He has been credited with helping to turn around the airline’s fortunes, including the delivery of soaring profits after it emerged from the aviation doldrums of the COVID pandemic.

But his tenure attracted controversy for his battles with unions, including over the 2020 decision to outsource the jobs of about 1600 ground crew.

The Federal Court found the pandemic-era move was illegal, a decision the airline has appealed to the High Court.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.