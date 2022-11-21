AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Hospital
An administrator has been appointed to Queensland's Mackay Hospital after its board was sacked. Image by Cleo Fraser/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Qld government sacks Mackay Hospital board

AAP November 22, 2022

The board of Queensland’s troubled Mackay Hospital has been sacked by the state government, after almost 100 women complained about the care they had received.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced the decision on Tuesday, saying an administrator had been appointed.

“I made that recommendation to the Governor in Council because I was satisfied it is in the public interest that all members of the board be dismissed,” she said in a statement.

“In the circumstances, I am not satisfied that the board is able to implement the recommendations of the report, including the cultural change needed across the hospital.”

The board had been given a November 4 deadline to respond to a show cause notice and justify why it should not be dismissed after a damning report into the central Queensland hospital’s gynaecology and obstetrics department.

Four clinicians and another staff member had resigned and were referred to the ombudsman after the report released in October found inadequate care at the hospital contributed to the deaths of three babies.

It also flagged problems with incident monitoring, safety and quality complications management, and clinical deterioration between 2019 and 2021.

The state government had ordered the probe after female patients complained about complications from caesareans and inadequate hospital care.

Almost 100 women gave evidence they had been neglected and suffering ongoing pain through unresolved medical conditions.

Some 26 cases fell below expected medical standards resulting in personal injury or harm, the report found.

The administrator appointed to the hospital is Karen Roach, who has more than 35 years experience in management and leadership posts in health organisations in the public and private sectors.

“I’m confident Ms Roach will work well with Special Advisor Dr Robert Herkes and the hardworking staff on Mackay HHS to deliver improved services,” Ms D’Ath said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.